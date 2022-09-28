Mallorca vs Barcelona: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Catalans have been strong defensively this season but injuries to the Blaugrana back line mean the hosts are good value to score

Barcelona travel to Mallorca on Saturday evening with Xavi Hernandez’s men aiming to continue their excellent La Liga form.

Since drawing 0-0 in their opening match of the campaign against Rayo Vallecano, the Blaugrana have won five consecutive games scoring 18 goals in the process and conceding just once.

Mallorca for their part have eight points from their opening six games with Javier Aguirre’s men recording two wins, two defeats and two draws.

Majorca vs Barcelona latest odds

The visitors are overwhelming favorites to pick up three points at the Visit Mallorca stadium with bet365 offering a Barca win at 1/3 (1.33).

The Catalans have won their previous nine matches against the side from the Balearic Islands with Mallorca’s last win in this fixture coming in 2009.

The hosts are priced at 17/2 (9.50) with the draw available at 4/1 (5.00).

Mallorca vs Barcelona first goal scorer odds

Robert Lewandowski is currently La Liga’s top scorer with eight strikes and the Polish forward is the favorite to break the deadlock at 12/5 (3.40).

Ansu Fati Meanwhile is offered at 5/1 (6.00) ahead of Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha who are all offered at 13/2 (7.50).

The shortest priced home player to open the scoring is Vedat Muriqi 17/2 (9.50) with the Kosovan forward in superb form scoring three times for his country during the international break, to go with the three La Liga goals he has already notched this term.

Muriqi scored first when Mallorca visited Real Madrid earlier this month and is a great value option.

Majorca vs Barcelona preview

The international break saw some key players for Barcelona pick up injuries most notably Ronald Araujo who needs surgery to correct his thigh problem thus missing the World Cup.

As well as the Uruguayan defender, Memphis Depay was also injured on international duty and is unavailable while the likes of Jules Kounde, Frenkie De Jong and Hector Bellerin are also doubts for the Blaugrana.

A patched up Catalan defense will therefore face a Mallorca team who have scored in every game since their opening match of the season and there could be some interest in Backing the hosts to get on the score sheet despite Barca boasting an impressive defensive record.

Mallorca vs Barcelona tips and predictions

Both teams to score is available at a healthy looking 19/20 (1.95) which should offer plenty of value.

