Malkia Strikers left Attacker Adhiambo eager to leave a mark at her Turkish club

Kenya’s Veronica Adhiambo reacts during their 2022 FIVB World Championship match against Italy in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 29 2022. [FIVB]

Fast-rising Malkia Strikers left Attacker Veronica Adhiambo says she intends to use her performance in the Turkish league to open doors for other young Kenyan women players in Europe.

“As I prepare to make my professional debut on Saturday for Tarsus Belediyespor club, I would like to make sure my performance is an eye opener for agents to visit Kenya and sign more players to show what they have got,” said Adhiambo told Standard Sports on phone from her new Turkish base.

“I am enjoying state-of-the-art training facilities and I hope to improve my performance and help my team to qualify for the Turkish top tier league next season.”

Adhiambo who was the second best Kenyan player at the just concluded World Championships in Netherlands with 50 points behind top scorer Sharon Chepchumba’s 66 points said she would like to see more Kenyan players join paid ranks, which she said will make Malkia Strikers a strong side.

The 21-year-old former Kenya Pipeline player, who left the country on Sunday, is determined to leave an imprint at her new club.

“Turning professional, especially at a young age is the right pathway as it gives a player a true opportunity to shine and improve. I would like to see more Turkish Scouts in Kenya to search for Talent for their respective clubs,” said the Sega Girls alumnus.

[Ernest Ndunda]