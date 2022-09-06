Malkia Strikers Engage final gear ahead of World Championships

Malkia Strikers Coach Paul Bitok in Mombasa County on Friday 4th March 2022. Bitok is looking for a managerial position at the Kenya Volleyball Federation. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Malkia Strikers head Coach Paul Bitok has praised his players and singled out the three new call-ups whom he said have given a positive impression as the team prepares to conclude its two-month high attitude training program in Brazil.

The team is expected back home on Friday.

Bitok said Veronica Odhiambo, Emmaculate Nekesa and Belinda Barasa have delighted him after showing great improvement.

“These three players have been getting better each day and have shown great improvement for the young generation. Most of the players are at a good level.

“We are waiting for our visas to be ready to determine when we shall return back home. We applied for Serbia and Netherlands visas and we want to return back when the visas are ready,” Bitok said.

Malkia Strikers are expected back home on Friday and head to Serbia on September 12 where they are scheduled to play several build-up matches before heading to the Netherlands for the World Championships that runs from September 24 to October 15.

In earlier interviews, the trio said they were excited to be part of the national team, saying their inclusion was a motivation for the other young players.

Team Skipper Mercy Moim in an earlier interview said she was ready to captain the girls to make it to the second round.

“Our focus is to beat Cameroon and Puerto Rico,” she said.

Bitok said he had seen plenty of positives since the arrival of the team in Brazil as he has worked on the areas that needed improvement.

The Coach further believes the high-technology training machines they have been using have pushed the players to a different level as they prepare for the global championships.

“The competitive friendly matches we have played with top teams in Brazil have enabled the girls to gain more confidence and exposure,” Bitok said.

Malkia Strikers are in pool A together with European Champions Italy, hosts Netherlands, Belgium, Puerto Rico and Cameroon.

Bitok is currently working with four Brazilian coaches led by Luizomar de Moura who have been seconded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of the volleyball empowerment program.