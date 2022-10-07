Malika Andrews Taking on Expanded Role at ESPN for NBA Season

Malika Andrews and the rest of the NBA Today crew are poised to take on another role at ESPN this upcoming NBA season.

The network announced Thursday that Andrews will serve as the host for NBA Countdown on Wednesdays during the 2022–23 campaign. She’ll be joined by analysts from NBA Today including Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins, along with senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“It’s kind of the same feel, vibe and chemistry with the same people who I get to work alongside every day. Just in a different time slot,” Andrews said, per the AP.

