Malik Roberson out as Coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information

Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season.

In an email sent to the parents of the players, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”

Sandra Jarrard, Spokane Public Schools spokeswoman, confirmed O’Dell’s message on Tuesday.

“A committee of coordinators are working together to facilitate game prep, practices, and the overall operations of the last two games of the season,” Jarrard said in a statement.

Roberson did not respond to requests for comment.

In O’Dell’s message to parents, he wrote “[S]everal issues have been brought to our attention regarding the Ferris football program this year.” O’Dell also said the coaching staff and administration “have a plan to support students as we complete the season.”

Ferris is 1-7 this season, winless in seven Greater Spokane League season games. The Saxons lost to Central Valley on Friday 35-0, the fourth time this season Ferris has been shut out in league play.

The Saxons play at Ridgeline on Friday in their regular-season finale and are scheduled to face Davis (Yakima) on the road Nov. 4 in a Week 10 nonplayoff crossover to end the season.

Roberson was hired in April 2021 as head football coach at Ferris, elevated from defensive coordinator when Tom Yearout stepped down from the position. Yearout stayed on in an Assistant role.

Yearout is one of several coaches helping the team prepare for the Saxons’ final two teams, according to Ferris Athletic director Jacob Dowell.

Roberson was an Assistant Coach at Eastern Washington, Washington State, Central Washington and Portland State before joining Ferris.

Roberson became the first Black head football Coach in GSL history. He was also hired as an in-school counselor and was still listed in both positions on the school website on Tuesday.