Malik Miller Named MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

BALTIMORE, Md. (Jan. 3, 2022) — Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the league announced today.

Miller was one rebound shy of a double-double against Hartford, dropping a game-high 28 points to go along with nine boards, six steals, three assists and a blocked shot. His all-around effort came on 10-for-21 shooting (.480), a 2-for-4 effort from behind the arc and six of nine made free throws and helped the Bears secure their first road win of the season.

This is no surprise for Miller, as he returns to the 2022-23 season after being nominated to the preseason All-MEAC Second Team. Miller is contributing on both defense and offense and is currently close to averaging a double-double. Through the first 13 games he leads the Bears averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and is shooting 52.5 percent from the field (85-162 FG). Miller also leads the teams in assists (3.8 apg) and steals (2.4 spg).

It is the second Weekly Honor this season for Miller. He was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 23.

Miller is also one of 16 players in the nation to record a triple-double this season. It’s Dec. 7, 2022, he recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes versus Penn State Wilkes Barre.

Morgan stands 5-8 overall and looks to finish off its non-conference slate when they host the Goucher College Gophers on Wednesday, Jan. 4th Tip-off at Hill Field House is set for 6:00 pm (EST). The game will be streamed live on morganstatebears.com.



FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE

There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

• Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

• Follow us on social media:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Instagram: /MorganStateBears

ABOUT MORGAN

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from the Baccalaureate to the doctorate. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.