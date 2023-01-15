Malik McClain Visits South Carolina Football

South Carolina started the weekend with a huge visit from former Florida State receiver Malik McClain. The 6-foot-4 receiver, who appeared in 25 games, caught 33 passes for 396 yards and scored five touchdowns during his career at Florida State.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining for his college career. South Carolina Hosted the Talented IMG product until Sunday, and with this new transfer deadline coming soon, just like we have said before, South Carolina should be in the mix to get McClain.

