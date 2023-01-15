Malik McClain Visits South Carolina Football

South Carolina started the weekend with a huge visit from former Florida State receiver Malik McClain. The 6-foot-4 receiver, who appeared in 25 games, caught 33 passes for 396 yards and scored five touchdowns during his career at Florida State.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining for his college career. South Carolina Hosted the Talented IMG product until Sunday, and with this new transfer deadline coming soon, just like we have said before, South Carolina should be in the mix to get McClain.

Malik was a part of the 2021 class and was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He played for IMG Academy, a well-known high school in Bradenton, Florida, known for producing some of the best young talents in the game. Current Gamecock running back Lovasea Carroll also played for IMG and was a 2021 grad.

The transfer Portal has been good to head Coach Shane Beamer and company thus far, as they have picked up several positions of need.

Transfer Portal Commits as of January 15th

Mario Anderson Jr., RB

Joshua Simon, TE

Trey Knox, TE

Nick Elksnis, TE

Jaron Willis, LB

Nick Gargiulo, OL

Sidney Fugar, OT

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.