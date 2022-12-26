Malik Hornsby still has the Huskers as a top contender

The Nebraska football team already landed one transfer Portal quarterback as part of its 2023 class. It looks as though there’s still a chance to get another one.

Malik Hornsby has been taking his time regarding what team he’ll be playing for next. They didn’t sign on the dotted line during the early period that ended on Friday. The fact that he didn’t pick the Nebraska football team had some thinking that he’d likely ruled out the Huskers. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Hornsby did an Instagram live where he shed some light on his thinking. He made it clear that he’s not going to name his next team until January 8. That will give the Nebraska football team and the other schools still in the running a bit more time to reel him in.

As for the teams that are still looking to stay in the running, Hornsby announced during the same Instagram Live that the three schools he’s still considering are UNLV, Baylor and Nebraska. It doesn’t feel like it would be hard to understand why UNLV is in that group.

It’s a safe bet the Running Rebels are a team that is willing to give him the best shot at starting on opening day in 2023. Both Baylor and the Nebraska football team are likely to be schools where Hornsby would meet with a bit more competition.

Certainly when it comes to the Cornhuskers, the former Arkansas quarterback would have an uphill climb to be the starting signal caller. Not only does Matt Rhule now have Jeff Sims in the mix, but Casey Thompson is expected to return in 2023 as well.

There have been some Whispers that the transfer athlete could be willing to change positions, if things don’t work out at QB. If that’s true, then it seems that Hornsby isn’t necessarily looking for the team that will allow him to line up behind center. He’s looking for a program like Nebraska football that will give him the best shot at playing at the next level.