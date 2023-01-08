Malik Hornsby set to become latest Husker commit?

Now that the Nebraska football season is long over, it can be hard to remember that things are still going strong when it comes to what the new coaching staff is adding players to the roster as fast as possible. One addition could be coming later Sunday. And the addition could be one that turns into one of the bigger impact players on the roster in 2023.

Arkansas quarterback transfer Malik Hornsby is just about to pull the trigger and announce where he’ll be playing football this coming fall. Since they visited Lincoln this winter, it felt like the Cornhuskers were in the driver’s seat. That doesn’t appear to have changed over the last few weeks.

Most of the big recruiting services have Malik Hornsby as a heavy lean to the Huskers. 247Sports has him as a 100 percent lock. On3 has him as a Mortal lock to become a Cornhusker as well. Although there is something that has popped up recently.

On3 also has Hornsby listed as a wide receiver. And that might be the really big story, following closely behind where he’s going to commit.

The former Arkansas player has made no bones about the fact that he knows he might have to change positions. That would certainly seem to be the case considering the Huskers have Jeff Sims from this year’s transfer Portal and Casey Thompson from last year’s both set to compete for the starting quarterback job next fall.

Hornsby has made it clear that he’d like to try and stay behind center but seems to know that’s not all that likely. As he is reportedly leaning towards the Nebraska football team, it’s important to note that Sunday’s announcement could essentially be adding a wide receiver.

It’s also worth pointing out that Omar Hales, who appears to be the Nebraska football commit early warning system did indeed sound the alarm this weekend. Since he did one of his patented Celebration tweets, no one has publicly pulled the trigger. That seems as good a sign as any that Malik Hornsby is “N.”