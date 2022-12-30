Malik Hall expected to return for the Buffalo game

Michigan State forward Malik Hall is tracking towards hitting his target return date, Friday’s non-conference finale against Buffalo, Spartans head Coach Tom Izzo said. The senior has been sidelined since the fourth game of the year with a stress reaction in his foot.

“I think he’ll still play on Friday. How much, I don’t know,” Izzo said. “He practiced the first two days (of the week), kind of practiced half of (Wednesday) and then we gave him some time off. You go into that stretch where you’re a little sore. … You’re off for (several weeks), you come back, the foot might be fine, it’s gonna be sore around it. And I talked to Jaden about it – the back of your mind, are you thinking one way. Well, we’re not taking any chances with him, as we didn’t with Jaden (Akins).”

As he works to reintegrate Hall, Izzo is using Akins’ recovery from a preseason foot injury – also a stress reaction, though severe enough to require surgery, unlike Hall’s – as a reference. Izzo still doesn’t see Akins as 100% back, and he knows there will be a similar stretch before Hall finds his rhythm again.

“Just trying to tell Malik to be Malik,” point guard AJ Hoggard said. “We know being out for a little while he’s gonna be a little rusty coming back, but the couple practices he practiced he didn’t look like he was too far off. So just kind of instilling his confidence back in him and just continuing to tell him to go out there and play.”

Hall averaged 12 points and 5.3 rebounds across MSU’s first four games before his injury was discovered in the wake of the Nov. 18 wins over Villanova. As the point guard, Hoggard will play a sizable role in getting Hall back involved, and he’s looking forward to the task.

“He brings a different look,” Hoggard said. “He brings a matchup problem (and) a better opportunity for us on defense to switch. He’s a big defender for us. He does a lot for us on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side of the ball, so he’s just a big key to our success here.”

MSU’s Unofficial captain, Hall should be able to reacclimate himself in a relatively low-stress environment against the 6-6 Bulls, which could be beneficial before the grind of Big Ten play begins Jan. 3 at home against Nebraska. Izzo is looking at mid-January as a time for Akins and Hall to both be rounding into form, but for now, at least he has his full complement of players for the first time in over a month.

“He was actually really good (Tuesday) as far as his health,” Izzo said of Hall. “We were scrimmaging a couple times. I mean, we’re a better basketball team with him, guys. Now I can say it. And we’re gonna be a better basketball team with him. Whether it’s enough, only time will tell.”

