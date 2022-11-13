Malik Cunningham injured in loss

The Louisville football team is on a hot streak.

Last week, the Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) took down James Madison 34-10. The win was U of L’s fourth in a row.

Today, Louisville heads to South Carolina for a conference Matchup against No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC), which is coming off a loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers are led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, but don’t be surprised to see true freshman Cade Klubnik behind center either.

Running back Will Shipley (135 carries, 802 yards, 11 touchdowns) is another Threat coming out of the backfield the Cardinals will have to watch.

Louisville’s defense has allowed 133.8 rushing yards per game, which is tied for 49th nationally. In two of its last four games, the unit has held opponents to less than 100 yards.

Follow along for live updates to see if Louisville can pull off another upset.

FINAL: Clemson 31, Louisville 16

Louisville quarterback Brock Domann tosses a TD at the end of the game

Louisville QB Brock Domann connected with Braden Smith for a 31-yard touchdown as time expired.

Clemson seals the game with a big TD run – 2:13, Q4

Clemson’s Phil Mafah ran 39 yards for a touchdown that will put the game out of reach for Louisville.

Clemson 31, Louisville 10

End of the third quarter – Clemson 24, Louisville 10

Louisville tacks on a field goal – 5:57, Q3

James Turner nailed a 22-yard field goal to cut Clemson’s lead.

Clemson 24, Louisville 10

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham out for the game with an injury

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will miss the rest of the game with a shoulder injury, according to reports. He was seen on the sideline in street clothes.

Clemson’s Will Shipley runs for a TD – 10:22, Q2

Clemson’s Will Shipley ran for a 25-yard touchdown (and hurdled over a defender at the end of the run) to extend Clemson’s lead. The drive lasted eight plays for 85 yards.

Clemson 24, Louisville 7

Brock Domann starts second half for Louisville football

According to the ESPN broadcast, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham fell on his right hand (also his throwing hand) on the final play of the first half.

HALFTIME: Clemson 17, Louisville 7

During the last play of the half, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham appeared to have suffered an injury on a long run. Cunningham was on the ground for a few moments but was able to jog to the locker room.

Clemson scores just before Halftime – 0:32, Q2

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Clemson 17, Louisville 7

Louisville’s Tiyon Evans runs in a score – 14:17, Q2

Louisville football is on the board! Running back Tiyon Evans ran in a 16-yard touchdown to cut into Clemson’s lead. The drive lasted seven plays for 80 yards.

Earlier in the drive, Jawhar Jordan had a big run for 44 yards.

Clemson 10, Louisville 7

End of the first quarter – Clemson 10, Louisville 0

Clemson makes field goal, extends lead – 2:25, Q1

The Louisville defense prevented a touchdown, but Clemson kicker BT Potter made a 20-yard field goal.

Clemson 10, Louisville 0

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei runs in a TD – 10:17, Q1

Clemson struck first with an 11-yard touchdown from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The drive lasted 12 plays for 75 yards.

Clemson 7, Louisville 0

How to watch Louisville vs Clemson on TV, live stream

Game time: 3:30 pm ET, Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, South Carolina)

TV: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: Listen to 93.9 FM/970 AM

Louisville football vs Clemson betting odds

Clemson is favored by 7 points. (Last updated Nov. 10)

2:34 pm Louisville running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley will be out.