Malik Cunningham injured in loss

The Louisville football team is on a hot streak.

Last week, the Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) took down James Madison 34-10. The win was U of L’s fourth in a row.

Today, Louisville heads to South Carolina for a conference Matchup against No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC), which is coming off a loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers are led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, but don’t be surprised to see true freshman Cade Klubnik behind center either.

Running back Will Shipley (135 carries, 802 yards, 11 touchdowns) is another Threat coming out of the backfield the Cardinals will have to watch.

Louisville’s defense has allowed 133.8 rushing yards per game, which is tied for 49th nationally. In two of its last four games, the unit has held opponents to less than 100 yards.

