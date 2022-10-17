Malibu Arts Commission accepts donated art piece by David Kramer • The Malibu Times

To start off the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on Sept. 27, commission members raised questions regarding temporary use permits to host events.

Commissioner Peter Jones asked Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo if the Poetry jubilation required a temporary use permit.

“It didn’t, we kind of go by intended use, and we’re only expecting less than 30 people,” Riesgo said. “That’s what the part is made for, to have an event of that size and it wasn’t disrupting parking and we didn’t need extra restrooms; those kinds of things Disrupt TUPs.”

Vice Chair Fireball Tim Lawrence provided an Ad Hoc Committee update with the recent art exhibition featuring S. Heather Edwards which took place on Sat, Oct. 1 at Malibu City Hall. Her exhibit will run through November 10. As for ad hoc updates, the Malibu Middle School Poetry Workshops began on Oct. 6 and Distance Learning begins on Oct. 18.

The commission discussed the arts center community survey and statement and will address the types of questions they will ask in the next meeting.

Recreation Coordinator Amanda Rigali presented the request from artist David Kramer regarding a donation of a stained-glass art piece installation to be displayed at City Hall. The art features four multicolor surfboards on a blue background. Rigali provided potential display locations inside City Hall.

Jones quickly rejected the donation due to a list of resources and requirements such as insurance, maintenance, and more.

“The artist would have to clearly state and sign an agreement that the city of Malibu, the Arts Commission, and any other entity that we can consider, has no liability whatsoever,” Jones said. “So under those terms, I recommend that we turn down the gift offer and that we consider whether or not this piece meets the Aesthetic criteria that we may enjoy.”

Commissioner Barry Haldeman also agreed with Jones about rejecting the donation.

Commissioner Julia Holland spoke with Kramer and said the piece would be an excellent addition to City Hall.

“I think more people should donate,” Holland said. “I feel like we should have more art in this place.”

Cherin agreed with Jones on rejecting the donation.

“I think if we’re going to have a collection, we need to address this as a commission, and we need to have the finances and resources to take care of things,” Cherin said. “Otherwise, I think a lot of people are going to be donating and we’re not quite sure what to do, how to handle, how to insure, I think their needs to be a formal procedure.”

Lawrence said they shouldn’t reject donations upon request.

“As an arts commission, we want to promote these kinds of things, we have to make sure that we’re covered on the ways we want to be covered, but just to shut it down because we don’t have all of our things in order yet,” Lawrence said.

Kramer joined the call and said the art piece would be a donation and not require liability.

“It’s a piece of artwork that’s 18 inches by 22 inches; doesn’t take up a lot of room,” Kramer said. “I would like to Donate it to the city, no liability, and I would like for the people of Malibu to see it along with the other surfboards that are in the city.”

After hearing Kramer’s comments, Lawrence said they should consider accepting the donation to get the ball rolling. Jones said they could display the art pieces for one year.

Cherin said they can accept the art piece for a year until they create a formal policy.

“I’d like to accept the pieces as a loan and thank Mr. Kramer for his thoughts on donating it,” Cherin said. “This is a great and generous gesture and I think it’s good to accommodate this.”

The commission moved to add the item to the agenda.

The next Malibu Arts Commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25.

