Male football beats Manual, retains the Barrel

Male’s football team didn’t take too kindly to being the underdog for their annual Showdown Friday against Rival Manual.

The Bulldogs had won the last eight meetings, after all. So after a week of Crimson Smack talk, Male was ready to shut some mouths on the field.

“Oh, they were going overboard,” Male running back Daniel Swinney said. “But that’s OK, though, because guess where the barrel’s staying? In our crib.”

Male defeated Manual 14-3 in the 140th playing of The Old Rivalry — Kentucky’s oldest continuously running high school football rivalry — at Maxwell Stadium. The win gave the Bulldogs (6-4) their ninth-straight win over the Crimsons (8-2), a commanding 89-45-6 lead in the rivalry, the barrel, but most importantly, the bragging rights.

