Male fans Storm field before game ends against Manual

Male football had clinched its ninth straight win over Rival Manual. It was time to celebrate. And Bulldogs fans stormed the field.

Except the game wasn’t over yet.

Male fans stormed the field with two seconds left before the Bulldogs had officially finished off a 14-3 win in the 140th iteration of the Old Rivalry on Friday night.

According to Courier Journal Reporter JL Kirven, Manual left the field after the incident and did not return, ending the game.

Male Coach Chris Wolfe said after the game he thought Manual’s decision to leave the field was a safety decision with two seconds left and just a quarterback kneedown left to finish the game. Wolfe said the refs were busy trying to clear the field in the confusion and telling him he needed to call a final play. Then Wolfe looked up and saw Manual Coach Donnie Stoner and the Crimsons were already leaving the field.

It was not the way either team had hoped the game would end. The Crimsons did not return to the field to shake hands with Male players and coaches and was not available after the game for comment.

It is the ninth year in a row Male (6-4) has beaten Manual (8-2). Male now leads the series 89-45-6.

In a defensive battle, the difference ended up being a second-quarter touchdown pass from Kolter Smith to Max Gainey that put the Bulldogs up 7-0. Manual’s Parker Friedman kicked a third-quarter field goal to cut it to 7-3, but Smith and Gainey one more time late in the fourth quarter from 14 yards out to ice the game.