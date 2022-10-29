Male fans Storm field before game ends against Manual

Male football had clinched its ninth straight win over Rival Manual. It was time to celebrate. And Bulldogs fans stormed the field.

Except the game wasn’t over yet.

Male fans stormed the field with two seconds left before the Bulldogs had officially finished off a 14-3 win in the 140th iteration of the Old Rivalry on Friday night.

