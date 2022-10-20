Malcolm football seeks undefeated regular season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The Malcolm Clippers enter week nine of the high school football season with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Clippers are enjoying the program’s best start since 2014. Malcolm qualified for the Playoffs that year, but hasn’t been in the post-season since.

“This year we were like it’s go time as Seniors it’s our last year, we’re not going out with 4-5 or a .500 record. We’re getting every game,” said Hayden Frank, senior quarterback.

The great football season comes on the heels of a fantastic summer baseball season for the Clippers. Malcolm won the Nebraska Legion Championship in both the junior and senior division, with several players participating in both sports.

“Success is contagious you know you’re only as strong as your weakest link and all your weakest links are winners it just breeds,” said Anthony Kouma, senior Offensive tackle.

Quarterback and Captain Hayden Frank shared a similar thought.

“Baseball started the hey we can win, we can be the top dog, we can be the team that people are like hey we have to play Malcolm now,” Frank said.

The Clippers chance to complete their first undefeated regular season since the late 1990s is Friday. Malcolm hosts Wilber-Clatonia at 7:00 pm

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.