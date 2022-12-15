Malcolm Dandridge out ‘at least a week or two’

Memphis basketball senior Malcolm Dandridge will miss at least one game, Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, and possibly more.

Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway, during his regular Weekly coaches’ show on Wednesday, said Dandridge spent much of the day on crutches and in a walking boot. The big man left Tuesday’s loss at No. 4 Alabama in the second half after Landing awkwardly on his left ankle while on defense. Dandridge had to be helped off the floor and later needed crutches to get to the locker room.

“Malcolm got an MRI today,” said Hardaway, noting he hasn’t yet seen the official results of it. “It’s gonna be at least a week or two before he gets back. Grade 2 ankle sprain, so it seems like it’ll be more (like) conference (play before he returns), for sure.”

