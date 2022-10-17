Malcolm Brogdon knows life goes beyond basketball. He’s still figuring out how far he can go.

Brogdon has embraced his off-court philanthropic life and yet feels as if he isn’t close to reaching his potential off the floor. He comes to Boston after three difficult seasons in Indiana, a franchise that was ascending when he arrived, but began rebuilding and changing coaches during his tenure.

The Pacers offered Brogdon his choice of teams to consummate a trade since he still had three more years on his contract. They chose the Celtics, a team perhaps a Stabilizing point guard away from winning the Championship last season.

Brogdon has proven to be that Stabilizing force in the past, but he has accepted he’ll come off the bench as another reliable ballhandler and scorer when the game counts.

“I feel like I’ve stepped into a really good situation,” he said. “They’ve welcomed me like family. I’m playing a big role on this team and my teammates, which is most important, they’ve embraced me and what I bring to the table. I feel comfortable here. I think it’s been a great fit so far.

“Guys are bought in to win a Championship and doing whatever it takes to get banner 18.”

Malcolm Brogdon could be the piece the Celtics were missing last season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

There’s a reason Brogdon has been compared to former President Barack Obama for his mannerisms and speaking style. He speaks with a purpose, maturity, and seriousness beyond his years. The son of a college professor, he played four seasons at the University of Virginia, entered the draft as a grown man who competed to thrive academically and athletically.

Growing up, Brogdon was told he couldn’t play sports without a “B” average, no exceptions. So he focused on his Athletic goals by competing with his two older brothers, while at the same time thriving in school.

“I think I’ve always had an element of taking everything seriously,” he said. “Even to a fault sometimes, taking things seriously, being very meticulous and detailed about my work in between the lines and then also spending four or five years in college, having a serious foot injury, that stuff matures you up fast. A lot of guys in the league haven’t been through either a big injury or staying four years in college. That matured me.”

Brogdon could have pursued a plethora of livelihoods. He is that intelligent. But basketball became his focus, and his mother, Jann Adams, a Professor of Psychology and Provost at prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta, encouraged that passion as long as he remained well-rounded.

“This was Malcolm’s dream since he was a little kid and he learned how to work hard,” Adams said. “I always knew he was a bright kid. He was discerning; he was able to self-assess what he needed to do to be successful. When he said he could [make the NBA] and he was willing to do the work, I thought he could make it. It was always such a stated dream for him.

“The [philanthropic and social activism] I think they are a natural part of who he is. But I also feel like there’s a long period of time and opportunity for him to have multiple Careers and lives, so I think he’ll do other things too.”

Malcolm Brogdon coaches in a game between ex-convicts and former Celtics coaches and players, part of a push to raise the age of what is considered a juvenile offender. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Brogdon’s grandfather, John Hurst Adams, was a minister who earned his Master’s degree in Theology at Boston University. It was at BU that Hurst befriended another Theology student, Martin Luther King. It would begin a lifelong friendship, and Hurst joined King in several civil rights Marches during the 1950s and ’60s.

“It’s been in my blood,” Brogdon said. “My parents taught me about the Black Panthers, they taught me about Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, these leaders of our community. So I grew up with that sense of self, of who I was in the Black community and what I represented. Once I had a platform like this [the NBA] and the resources, what I could impact.”

Hurst passed away in 2018 at 90, but Brogdon was able to have conversations about his grandfather’s experiences. The impact of those talks was immeasurable.

“The amount of courage and resilience it took [to live in those times] and how insignificant and what a blessing it is to be able to play a game like basketball for your well-being,” Brogdon said. “Just appreciate the Blessings that people have laid down before you.”

Brogdon has relentlessly chased basketball greatness, winning Rookie of the Year with the Bucks in 2017 and emerging as a front-line point guard with the Pacers. Adams remembers Brogdon’s AAU days, when she watched his teammates donning Beats by Dre headphones before a game. Brogdon didn’t have a pair.

“I remember I didn’t want to buy them; I was very frugal,” his mother recalled. “And I remember asking him, ‘Malcolm, everybody on the team has those things, you don’t want them?’ “

A 12-year-old Brogdon responded: “Those headphones are not going to get me into the NBA. I don’t need them.”

And he made it, despite slipping to the second round in 2016 because of that foot injury and his advanced age. They made it because of his determination and unrelenting spirit. And now that he’s here, beginning a two-year, $45 million extension he signed a year ago, he has the financial resources and recognizable brand to make an impact in his community. That’s his plan.

“I think it’s important to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s basketball,” Brogdon said. “Basketball has to be the priority because that’s why I have the platform to speak out. That’s why I make the money I do and that’s why people care what I think.

“It’s important to find balance in life and find what you’re really passionate about and if it’s the Black community, if it’s your people, if it’s human rights, if it’s social justice then have an imprint on that so you can say basketball wasn’t ‘t all I accomplished in my life.”

Brogdon has embraced being a father, and was determined not to allow his difficult relationship with his father, Mitchell, an Atlanta-area attorney, to negatively impact his bond with his daughter. Therefore, he has embraced therapy as a means of enhancing his personal peace.

“[Fatherhood] makes you want to be better; it makes you want to be just in her life and as present as possible,” he said. “And don’t repeat any of your trauma. You don’t want to repeat that cycle. It’s hard and I think it takes therapy and in the Black community I think we’ve always shunned therapy and made it look like if you go to therapy, you’re weak.

“For me I’m in therapy. I think it’s something everybody should be in whether or not you think you have trauma, whether or not you come from a broken family, I think everybody needs therapy because I think that’s the only way you can overcome your trauma and not pass it down. “

This is Brogdon’s best opportunity for on-court success and he comes to Boston determined to be the missing piece that brings a championship. But he also wants to impact the community, emerge as a role model not only for kids with Athletic Dreams but those who want to emerge as leaders off the floor.

“Of course you dive into the community,” he said. “My foundation is an education component that focuses on mentorship and literacy. That’s the way I want to dive into the Black and Brown community. Working with Jaylen [Brown] and working with other guys on the team that also do things in the community.

“It’s more impactful than I think NBA players know to have a guy on a team, especially in Boston — the Celtics are everything in this city — to have one of the Celtics go to an [underrepresented] neighborhood and just be present. That’s the impact I want to make here.”

