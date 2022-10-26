Malcolm Brogdon is the Celtics’ ‘chameleon’ whose goal is to fit in — and win

Malcolm Brogdon leaned back on the scorer’s table and waited. Then they waited some more. For several minutes of game time, a lack of whistles delayed Brogdon’s chance to check into the Celtics lineup. Even when a call finally resulted in a stoppage, he could not step onto the court just yet. The player he was set to check in for, Derrick White, was the one fouled on the play.

Finally, with 43.3 seconds left in the first quarter of Boston’s 111-104 win against Miami, a Gabe Vincent charge allowed Brogdon the opportunity to play. When he appeared in the game, he was the ninth Celtics player to do so, coming off the bench after Noah Vonleh, Grant Williams and Sam Hauser. At that moment, as Brogdon walked onto the court just in time for the end of the first quarter, his sacrifice was apparent. After serving as Indiana’s lead playmaker for the previous three seasons, he has agreed to embrace a smaller role in Boston. So far, he has accepted the assignment enthusiastically, with a mentality his new teammates have admired. They don’t take lightly that Brogdon arrived in Boston with a willingness to slide into the team concept at the expense of individual opportunities. They don’t underestimate how much it will help the team to add such a capable guard to the bench.

“It only expands his game and our team even more,” Marcus Smart told The Athletic. “And I think we’ve been seeing that just the way that he plays. To be able to come in and accept a role that he’s not used to — and I know from experience that’s not easy to do. But he’s done it, he’s been professional. And then to come in and be able to not miss a step when he does come in, it’s like he’s been with us ever since Day 1.”

Brogdon has not started knocking down shots consistently. The Celtics as a team have not lived up to their expectations. They are still 3-1 with quality wins against Philadelphia and Miami. Players and coaches have emphasized that the team entered the season with the right focus. After reaching the NBA Finals, the Celtics seem to realize they only have a chance to do so again if they maintain the unselfishness and cohesiveness that led to their turnaround last season.

Fitting in Brogdon won’t necessarily be as simple as his skill set suggests it should be. He had started since his days in Milwaukee. He plays the same position as Smart. If the Celtics ever decide to use a big lineup late in games, they will need to keep at least one of those two guards on the bench. If things go wrong and the Celtics do lose their team compass at any time, the ingredients could produce a combustible situation.

For now, there is hope. There is mutual appreciation. The Celtics’ best players recognize the power of bringing a Threat like Brogdon off the bench and the strength he will give the team if he continues to welcome that role.

“The way he’s been able to be a chameleon and kind of Blend in with us,” Smart said, “has a greater impact that people don’t really understand.”



(Brian Fluharty/USA Today)

Although Brogdon was traded to Boston, the choice to join the Celtics was partly his. They said the Pacers approached him over the offseason with two potential trade destinations: the Celtics and Raptors. Interest from the Wizards, also in the mix to acquire Brogdon at first, trailed off after the draft. In discussions with the Pacers front office, Brogdon said they let him choose the path he wanted to take.

“Indiana came to me,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “They said look, we don’t have any offers on the table, but we can pursue two different teams. And Toronto was the other team they named.”

Brogdon picked Boston because he wanted to win.

“Of course, it’s definitely a tough decision because they’re two very good teams, two teams that I think are on the verge,” Brogdon said. “But I think Boston is just ahead. Their timeline is now. I think their opportunity is now. Their window is right now. And I wanted to be a part of that window.”

Brogdon acknowledged he might have prioritized different values ​​earlier in his career. During his first season in Indiana, after leaving the Bucks in a sign-and-trade, he told The Athletic‘s Eric Nehm that every respected NBA player wants “a team that they can call theirs, they want a team that they can still win at a high level, but they have the ball more in their hands and they control more of the game. “

The Celtics won’t be Brogdon’s team. Even after four games, that much is already clear. He has only played 23 minutes per game, which would rank as the lowest average of his career. Six Boston players — each of the starters and Grant Williams — have received more playing time so far. Robert Williams could make it seven when he eventually returns from a knee injury. Brogdon wouldn’t necessarily have signed up for a role like this as a Younger player, but said he is prepared for it now.

“My goal is to come here to win, help this team get banner 18,” Brogdon said. “My approach has been whatever the team needs.”

The other Celtics have made it clear how much they value Brogdon. Jaylen Brown called it an “extreme luxury” to bring Brogdon off the bench, saying Brogdon could start “anywhere in the league.” Jayson Tatum said it’s “special” to have Brogdon as a backup. Smart said Brogdon will transform the team on the court while also setting up Boston’s other initiators to spend more time off of it.

“Me and Derrick, we were the primary main ballhandlers with Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart said. “But to add another one to give us more options where we can rest Jaylen and Jayson a lot more, we can rest me a lot more because of what Malcolm brings to the table. And that’s tremendous.”

With every public word like that, the Boston starters are letting Brogdon know how much they care for him and his decision to accept a spot on the bench. They know not every high-profile acquisition pays off, but they believe Brogdon has all the traits to fit. That’s why, when he’s on the court, the Celtics have tried to let Brogdon be himself.

That means putting the ball in his hands, much like the Pacers did in Indiana. Even with the additional talent around him, the Celtics have allowed Brogdon to run the show much of the time when he’s on the court. He has finished more pick-and-rolls as a ballhandler than anyone else on the team, including Tatum. Brogdon’s usage rate of 26.4 percent would be the highest of his career. Although the sample size is far too small to overreact to statistics like that, his heavy usage is an early sign that the Celtics intend to lean on his playmaking, especially in the second unit.

“He brings that value by being who he is,” Grant Williams told The Athletic. “We always say you have to adapt to the team, the team has to adapt to you. And the willingness to do that shows the epitome of a great team. For us, that’s what we’ve done to this point, from the first preseason game, the first preseason practice. And that’s what we’re trying to continue to do throughout the entire season.”

The Celtics hope to make sure Brogdon’s sacrifice is worthwhile.

“It says a lot about him, and it says a lot about us,” Brown said. “So we don’t take that for granted that guys want to come here and play with us because they like what we’re building and who we are. So each and every night we have to take stuff like that into consideration because to have somebody like Malcolm a part of our group, it’s obviously special.”

Sitting in front of his locker after the win in Miami, Brogdon asked his teammates how they fared against the Heat last season. They knew how the playoff series between the two teams went, of course, but they didn’t know the Celtics also won two of three games against Miami during the regular season.

Brogdon is learning about his new team. Still, even before joining the Celtics, he had an idea of ​​what to expect after meeting them in the Playoffs twice with Milwaukee and watching the core Boston players grow throughout the years.

“Me and JB got in the league at the same time,” Brogdon said. “Smart got in the league a year or two before us, so I’ve been able to watch this team grow, played them in the Playoffs a few times. So I knew what this team was about. Now that I’m here, I find the transition easier because I’ve been playing against them. Because they’ve been one of the better teams in the NBA for at least the last seven or eight years, I’ve been able to watch them.”

Following the trade to Boston, Brogdon understood he would need to pick up on the team’s switching strategy after not doing nearly as much of that in Indiana. Despite the lack of familiarity with the style, he believes it will suit him well. At the other end of the court, the Celtics want to make good use of his ability to create for himself and others.

“They’ve asked me to play my game,” Brogdon said. “They’ve asked me to be a Creator on the floor, to make the game easier for guys like Jaylen and JT. And that’s what I want to do every night. My teammates are great. They’re unselfish. Those two guys are unselfish. It opens the floor up for me, and it allows my job to be a little easier when you have so much Talent around me.”

That’s the idea, at least. Not every team finds synergy, but the Celtics did late last season and hope to do so again. Celtics interim Coach Joe Mazzulla has regularly mentioned the need for humility since taking over as interim head coach. Over the weekend, Mazzulla said his team has eight players who can start games and finish games. Having that many options can put stress on a locker room, but Mazzulla believes the players have accepted the reality of the situation, want to win and are willing to do what it takes to win.

So far, Brogdon has needed to give up as much as anybody. A starting spot. More than 10 minutes per game. His place as a leading scorer. It’s a trade-off he said he’s excited about.

“This is the most concerned about winning I’ve ever been in my career,” Brogdon said. “I’ve gotten paid. I’ve proven I can be a first, second option. And now I just want to win. I’m willing to sacrifice to win and do something special.”

GO DEEPER How Marcus Smart’s support for cancer patients transformed children’s hospitals

(Top photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)