Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
Crafted in a mostly muted color palette with the brand’s recognizable spell-out and buckets logos, the collection includes highlights such as the Varsity Nylon Pullover, a water-repellent, nylon/polyester Blend jacket with zippered sides. A script Malbo logo hits the left chest, and the piece is offered in black, burgundy, navy and forest.
Next up, the Murray Long Sleeve Polo comes with a two button placket and large rugby stripe across the chest where a Malbo logo is centered up.
Finally, the Bobby Sweater is a 100% cotton v-neck sweater with ribbed stripe cuffs and hems. Dropped shoulders and an oversize fit lend the piece a relaxed silhouette, which is offered in black with white and gray accents or cream with yellow and brown. Items from the First Frost Collection range in price from $100 to $165 USD and can be found by visiting Malbon Golf’s website.
Elsewhere in golf, we’ve rounded up our favorite footwear of 2022 including entries from Nike, Jordan, adidas, FootJoy and more.