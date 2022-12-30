Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection

Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection.⁠ As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.

Crafted in a mostly muted color palette with the brand’s recognizable spell-out and buckets logos, the collection includes highlights such as the Varsity Nylon Pullover, a water-repellent, nylon/polyester Blend jacket with zippered sides. ⁠A script Malbo logo hits the left chest, and the piece is offered in black, burgundy, navy and forest.

Next up, the Murray Long Sleeve Polo comes with a two button placket and large rugby stripe across the chest where a Malbo logo is centered up.

Finally, the Bobby Sweater is a 100% cotton v-neck sweater with ribbed stripe cuffs and hems. Dropped shoulders and an oversize fit lend the piece a relaxed silhouette, which is offered in black with white and gray accents or cream with yellow and brown. Items from the First Frost Collection range in price from $100 to $165 USD and can be found by visiting Malbon Golf’s website.⁠

