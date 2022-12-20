Malbon Golf Debuts a Nautical Themed Collection

Having debuted a Collaboration last week with Girl Skateboards, Malbon Golf has returned to the helm already with the Yacht Club Collection, a full range of Nautical themed seersucker suits and linen polos intended for warm days on the golf course or Breezy nights by the water. Fronting the unisex campaign is the eclectic Jesper Parnevik, the Swedish golfer known throughout his career for his eccentric fashion choices, along with daughter Peg Parnevik, a recording artist in her own right.

In addition to matching polos and shorts sets embroidered with Nautical typeface and a seafaring buckets emblem, the collection also includes captain-style hats, headcovers and leather travel accessories.

Starting with the outer pieces leaning in the off-course direction, the Yacht Club Linen Gentlemen’s Jacket comes in navy or tan with a classic double-breasted design, two buttons and Malbon embroidery along the right cuff. Matching pleated linen pants complete the suit look. Meanwhile, crossover items like the Seersucker Shirt and Shorts hark back to that Timeless Aesthetic of the 1940’s and 50’s while blending in modern performance for the golf course.

Finally, the Yacht Club Polo is a more typical offering from the brand, a 100% cotton shirt with the Malbon Yacht Club logo embroidered on the left chest and color blocking on the sleeves, placard and collar.

The full collection is available now on Malbon Golf’s official website, with pricing ranging from $40 to $395 USD.

