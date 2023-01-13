Malbon Golf Cooks Up the Morning Mist Collection

Although Malbon Golf golf is known for its collaborative efforts with brands such as Nike, New Balance and Lusso Cloud, the lifestyle brand has spent the last few weeks emphasizing its self-produced apparel. The Morning Mist collection is the latest example, a follow up to the First Frost collection which released on December 30. This time focusing on cozy, knitted layering pieces, the brand has produced a range of cardigans, vests and pullovers in its signature relaxed, drop shoulder fit.

Starting with the Buckets M Script Knit Pullover, we see an Oversized Buckets logo placed on the center chest along with a script M along the left waist. Ribbed detailing at the collars, cuffs and waist completes the look for this sweater, which comes in cream or black.

Next up is the Legends Cardigan, a piece begging to be worn lounging around the clubhouse with its double pockets and large v-neck opening. Grey, tan and black are the color options for this one.

Rounding out the collection is the Sunday Vest complete with ribbed details and a script logo on the left chest. The full collection can be purchased now via Malbon Golf’s official website.

In other golf news, Nike is preparing a new colorway of the Air Max 1 Golf with a Big Bubble midsole unit.