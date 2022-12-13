Malbon Golf and Girl Skateboards Join Forces

Within the modern golf landscape Malbon Golf is known as a sort of forum for casual and professional skaters who share a passion for the 18 hole sport, with Sean Malto among the post notable of those names.

Malbon’s latest release is a Collaboration with an OG player in the skating world, Girl Skateboards, and brand Ambassador Malto front and center.⁠ The collection includes a wide array of items to appeal to followers of both brands, from polos and rope hats to skate Decks and tee-shirts.

Visual elements from both brands interplay, as spellouts are layered on top of one another and a Malbon buckets logo is placed atop Girl Skateboard’s familiar insignia. The soccer inspired Malbon x Girl Jersey Polo receives the spellout logo on the front with Malto and the number 93, the year that Girl was founded, screen printed on the reverse side.

Another highlight is the Malbon x Girl Quarter Zip, a Lightweight piece offered in black or white complete with Girl’s logo on the left chest, co-branding on the reverse side and an all over golf ball print. Corresponding shorts complete the head-toe look with the added functionality of an elastic waistband and belt loops. Other items on offer include ball markers, headcovers, scorecard holders and divot tools.⁠

The full collection can be purchased from today, December 13, at 11AM PT on Malbon Golf’s official website. Pricing Ranges between $40 and $180 USD.⁠

