Malbon Golf and adidas Link for the First Time

Malbon Golf has a large roster of collaborators that includes brands like Nike, New Balance and Girl Skateboards, but now for the first time adidas Golf can be added to that list. The two brands have joined forces for a small collection, presenting a spin on several adicross Golf garments.⁠

⁠

The adicross range has always distinguished itself in taking diverse influences from other sports and introducing them into golf, and this year’s is no different with vibrant color-blocking and rugby-style silhouettes. The first item we see is an ADX Hoodie in mint with an adidas patch on the left sleeve, and Malbon emblazoned across the chest. Moving on to other pieces, co-branding once again hits the ADX Full-Zip Hoodie, which features a base of royal blue with contrasting pink stripes on the sleeves and front flap pockets overlaid in mint.

Finally, there’s the 100% cotton jersey ADX Block Polo, which once again exhibits the blue, mint and pink color blocking. Details include black Three Stripes on the shoulders similar to adidas soccer jerseys and a white contrast collar. ⁠

The full range is available on Malbon Golf’s official website, with items ranging between $100 and $160 USD.⁠

