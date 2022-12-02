Malaki Starks named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award

Last year, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top true or redshirt freshman. The Dawgs could have back-to-back winners as safety Malachi Starks was named one of five Finalists for the award on Thursday.

The other Finalists are LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkinsthe North Carolina quarterback Drake Mayeand Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter. Past winners of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019, Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, and Brock Bowers (Georgia) 2021.

Starks, who was named SEC Co-freshman of the Week following his performance in the win over Tennessee, has started in 11 of 12 games this season for Georgia, tying linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson for the team lead with 59 tackles. Part of the top-scoring defense in the country, Starks leads the team with seven pass breakups and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions, which he returned for 42 yards. Starks also has a shared tackle for loss. Starks, along with edge defender Michael Williams and punter Brett Thorson, were named to the Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman team earlier this week. The Jefferson (Ga.) native arrived in Georgia as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the 2022 class.

The Winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced on December 29. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in March 2023. Starks will have the opportunity to strengthen his case for the award when he takes on LSU this Saturday in the 2022 SEC Championship in Atlanta, with kickoff set for 4 pm ET and CBS set to televise the conference title matchup.

=================

Not a VIP Subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hil, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs.

Sign up for FREE text alerts to get breaking news on commitments, de-commitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.

Want the latest news on Georgia delivered right to your email? Don’t forget to sign up for our Dawgs247 Newsletter. It’s free and a great way to get daily updates on Georgia football, basketball, and more delivered straight to your inbox. You can now also get breaking news text alerts from 247Sports by signing up here. Like us is Facebook. Follow up is Twitter.