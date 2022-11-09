Malaki Starks, Jalen Carter key Georgia football defensive growth at the most important time

ATHENS — Most freshmen would be overwhelmed taking on the No. 1 scoring offense in the country in a game between top-ranked teams. Playing safety as the last line of defense against the most explosive offense in college football is certainly a tricky task, even for the most experienced of players. But as Georgia fans well know by this point, Malaki Starks is not like most freshmen.

Related: Peyton Manning, ‘Vomit games’ and four-leaf clovers: How Georgia football safety Malaki Starks is Smashing the freshman wall Starks wasn’t the only player to earn recognition from the SEC this week, as quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the co-offensive player of the week, sharing the award with LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Jalen Carter was named the defensive lineman of the week, as his disruptive performance showed why he’s seen as one of the top draft prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. He forced two fumbles and grabbed his first sack of the season. And he did it all while not being fully healthy. “He certainly was productive in terms of tackles, calls, fumbles,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “He was — the first time this year — I won’t even say he was 100 percent healthy. I would say the first time this year he was above 90/95. He’s committed to getting back and he’s worked really hard. So I don’t know how many snaps they played. They didn’t play perfect. And he needs to get in better shape to be able to play more snaps. But he has taken ownership in working on that.” Related: Georgia football very glad to get Jalen Carter back with Tennessee looming: ‘He impacts games differently’

Carter played a season-high 45 snaps on Saturday, certainly giving credence to the idea that he is getting healthier as Georgia gets Deeper into the season. The progress made by both Starks and Carter shows why the Georgia defense was able to deliver its best performance of the season against Tennessee. It's a unit that is considerably younger and less experienced than last season's veteran-laden team. But as Saturday showed, this group is getting better every week. The Improvements made by Starks and Carter over the course of the season have the Georgia defense playing its best football at the most important time of the season. The Georgia defense will be eager to answer the bell once again on Saturday, when it pays a visit to Mississippi State. The game is set for a 7 pm ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game.