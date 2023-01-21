Malachi Coleman shines at the Polynesian Bowl

Nebraska football was represented quite well on Friday night as signee Malachi Coleman finished off a great week with a two-touchdown game.

The Lincoln East product attended his second High School All-Star game of the winter and this particular experience was quite a bit better than his first. Earlier this month, the Nebraska football signee played in the Under Armor All-American Game and while he was catching eyes during practices, he didn’t exactly shine in the actual game.

Things were quite a bit different on Friday night. After once again getting quite a bit of attention in the practices, he took to the field in prime time and shone yet again.

On Friday, Coleman caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, both from Arizona Wildcats’ quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. The first, a 9-yarder, came on a look-in route in the end zone. The second score was a 35-yard skinny post. That catch was especially impressive, considering that Coleman ran through double coverage in order to get to the end zone.

4⭐️ QB and Arizona commit Brayden Dorman finds 4⭐️ ATH and Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for ANOTHER touchdown 🎯 Team Makai takes a 17-13 lead at the Polynesian Bowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/TGuDGkdIrA — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 21, 2023

Malachi Coleman’s play on Friday night cemented what Scouts saw all week that has impressed them. 247Sports wrote about what they saw from the Nebraska football signee.

“Coleman is one of the freakier athletes in this year’s event. He’s all of 6-3.5, pushing 200 pounds and can RUN. He’s an explosive kid and has had multiple acrobatic catches showing off a nice catch radius. “

The Polynesian Bowl was an impressive end to Malachi Coleman’s high school football days. The two-sport athlete, who also plans to run track for Nebraska, commemorated the fact that he’d taken his final football snaps before heading off to college.

He’ll now turn his attention to his second sport. He clocked a 10.46-100m and a 21.31-200m last spring and said he’s confident he can run in the 10.1 range as a senior this year.

That means that Nebraska football fans should continue to keep tabs on the state’s top prospect.