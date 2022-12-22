Making their mark at the Elite Amateur Golf Series



An electronic scoreboard at the Western Amateur gave the event a Tour feel

AmateurGolf.com photo

While professional golf Tours become more fragmented worldwide, the leaders of seven of the most historic tournaments in Amateur golf joined forces in the summer of 2022.

It should be no surprise that two of the series’ most prominent supporters were the Acushnet brands Titleist and FootJoy.

The top brands provided gifts and club fittings to players and financial support to the Elite Amateur Golf Series.

And Titleist and FootJoy didn’t just bring representatives to these events; they brought an entire video production company! Check out the video below, and watch some of the game’s rising stars as they battled for the season-long Elite Amateur Cup.

ABOUT THE ELITE AMATEUR GOLF SERIES

Created to challenge the best of the best in Amateur golf, the Elite Amateur Golf Series brings together seven of the top Amateur Championships in a collective series of competition – the Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, North & South Amateur, Trans-Miss Amateur, Southern Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur and the Western Amateur – all tied into a season-long points race, the Elite Amateur Cup.