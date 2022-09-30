Making the rounds at Birdie’s Golf Lounge – St George News

ST. GEORGE— If you know anything about Grady Sinclair, you know he loves golf. The folks at Birdie’s Golf Lounge do too, so they invited him to spend a day with their high-tech golf simulators for this Episode of “Grady Clocks In.”

Birdie’s features five indoor TruGolf simulators, a large putting green with a realistic atmosphere, 65-inch TVs, drinks, snacks, comfortable seating and a lounge area. It’s as close as it gets to the real thing, except Golfers don’t have to worry about thunderstorms or running out of daylight.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

At Birdie’s, Golfers can play a course from tee to cup in total comfort. Every shot is accompanied by analytics to help you improve your game, including distance, carry, launch angle, club speed, ball speed, club face angle and more.

“It’s more accurate than you or I will ever be,” general manager Steve Buckholz said. “It’s the best.”

With a group of players waiting to enjoy the private bay, Buckholz walked Sinclair through the process of logging them in. If players choose to create an account with Birdie’s, the system will save their progress. Golfers can play several holes one day, then come back weeks later and finish the same round.

Sinclair also restocked the snack counter after a visit by some hungry golfers.

“The first thing I noticed about Birdie’s Golf Lounge is the fun atmosphere. It’s awesome in here,” Sinclair said. “The energy is contagious. I’d come work here anytime, for nothing.”

But would Buckholz invite him back?

Watch this Episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Grady Clocks In: Birdie’s Golf Lounge.

Resources

Birdie’s Golf Lounge | Address: 25 N. 100 East, Suite 100, St. George | Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 am to 10 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm | Telephone: 435-703-6320 | Website.

