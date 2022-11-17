Making the case for/against seven Fringe teams

Current playoff positioning: 8th in NFC; 4th in NFC East.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Falcons, at Giants, bye week, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys.

Case for postseason: Washington displayed moxie, beating the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night. Ron Rivera’s club plays tough and has turned the season around after a 1-4 start. Since Week 6, the Commanders have been in every contest, including a close loss to the AFC South-leading Titans and narrowly falling late to the 8-1 Vikings. Taylor Heinicke’s insertion into the lineup has opened things up for star receiver Terry McLaurin, a difference-maker who can propel a club to postseason heights. In addition, the potential return of Chase Young should help boost a defense that has coalesced in recent weeks. The Commanders have two winnable games against the Texans and Falcons on deck. Take both, and they’d be sitting at 7-5 with two tilts against the wild-card-leading Giants (who have the most challenging schedule in the NFL down the stretch) sandwiched around a bye. Oh, boy, things could get saucy in DC with a hot streak.

Case against postseason: Outside of Monday’s win, there hasn’t been much to get excited about in Washington, as the Commanders had mostly beaten bad teams and lost to contenders. They want to run the ball, but it’s inefficient — at best. Heinicke is a Gunslinger who makes plays but is prone to Mistakes that could sink the club. Despite the improved play, it’s still an uphill climb for Washington, particularly if the young secondary struggles down the stretch. The teams currently ahead of the Commanders in the standings are more well-rounded at this point. For a club that lives on the razor’s edge, finding consistency could keep Washington from digging out of the early-season hole completely.