Making sense of royal NBA fans and World Cup play with Josh Coyne

For many fans of the Boston Celtics, common British sports phenomena like having the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance of your favorite team’s game or the political component of supporting one’s (association) football team can be somewhat mystifying. It was a very British-inflected week for Celtics fans with the royal family in attendance for Boston’s first Tilt against the Miami Heat and the ongoing World Cup a point of interest for Boston fans and players both.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast thought it our duty to bring on Celtics Lab OG and Resident British soccer fan and complicated-relationship-with-British-Royals-haver Josh Coyne to make sense of it all for the first in a special Episode series we’re calling Peer Review.

Host Justin Quinn and Coyne get into some of their (and the Celtics’) mixed emotions on having the Royals in attendance last Wednesday, get up to speed on the good and the bad of the World Cup, and wrap things with an all-time Boston alumni soccer squad.

Check out this Episode whether you love footy or are as clueless about it as Justin is — no soccer knowledge required.

