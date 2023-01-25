Source: School of Education

Led by Victoria Shaw, “Making Change through Making Art” will bring together Detroit-based visual artists with students from Detroit Public Schools Community District in a new art-making elective class to explore how engaging with visual arts can promote social justice activism.

Shaw is the Detroit Schools Partnership Lead for the University of Michigan School of Education.

The class will take place in winter 2023 at The School at Marygrove with support from UM School of Education and the University of Michigan Museum of Art, and will culminate in the installation of a student art gallery and a community conversation about how art practice can contribute to social change. Detroit-based partners in conceptualizing and leading this work include Marygrove teacher Chandrika Williams and teaching artist and UM alum Yvette Rock from Live Coal Gallery.

The project was funded by a Michigan Arts and Culture Council grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.