Making Art for the Age of Screens

In 1987, artist Gretchen Bender created the installation “Total Recall,” a wall of televisions and projection screens emitting a barrage of nonstop flashing images and sound. As a critique of digital culture, it was strikingly prescient. The shift to screen life has been decades in the making, and generations of tech-savvy artists have been charting those changes. The new exhibition “I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen,” opening Feb. 12 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (MAM), features more than 70 works by 50 artists, for whom the screen is both indispensable tool and irresistible subject.

These works include paintings, sculpture, video games, augmented reality projects and more from the 1960s to the present. The show is structured around themes such as connectivity, surveillance and the posthuman body, in which art and screen “intersect most dynamically,” says the show’s organizer, MAM curator Alison Hearst.

The first section presents screen-art Pioneers like Nam June Paik, whose “TV Buddha” inspired the exhibition. In that piece, an 18th-century sculpture of the Buddha seems to gaze at its own image played back on closed-circuit TV. Originally created in the early 1970s, Paik’s iconic work foreshadows the “closed-loop echo chamber that screens create” online, Ms. Hearst says, as well as the “vanity of contemporary social media.”

Andy Warhol tried his hand at screen art in 1985, when he was hired to promote a new graphic software and created digital drawings on the Amiga, a short-lived computer beloved by programmers. At the museum, the Amiga displaying these works is a vintage 1985 model. Using an old-style corded mouse, visitors can click through a dozen Warhol pieces, including a pattern-crazed, psychedelic self-portrait. “I can’t wait for younger generations to interact with this technology,” Ms. Hearst says, imagining “how slow and awkward it must feel” to Gen Z audiences.

Huntrezz Janos’s Instagram filter ‘Tinsel Polycarbonate’ (2019).

Photo:



HUNTREZZ JANOS/TRANSFER GALLERY





Other works invite further interaction. Visitors approaching Huntrezz Janos’s “Tinsel Polycarbonate” and “Hologram Mythography”—augmented reality filters created on Instagram in 2019—will see colorfully masked and embellished versions of their own faces. In the section on surveillance, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s “Pulse Index” (2010) relies on participation via a Fingerprint scanner and heart-rate sensor, Gathering and then displaying the user’s information—a reflection, perhaps, of the internet’s predilection for amassing personal data.

The most playful interactive work in “I’ll Be Your Mirror” is Kristin Lucas’s “FlARmingos,” an augmented reality experience that allows the user to dance with animated Flamingos superimposed on real-life settings. First created in 2017, the piece has evolved through the years, from an initial rendering made for Google Glass—a much-heralded, soon-vanished brand of smart glasses—to the current version. The birds’ movements have become increasingly interactive and realistic, Ms. Hearst says, and in dancing together, users’ bodies now overlap with the animated figures “in ways that weren’t possible before.”

The show’s ecology theme, fancifully embodied by Ms. Lucas’s flamingos, takes a sobering turn in the work of Ethiopian artist Elias Sime. “Tightrope: Contrast” (2017), a 6-by-13-foot wall panel, is made from computer detritus gathered at open-air markets in Addis Ababa. Using traditional weaving techniques, Mr. Sime transformed reclaimed electrical wires into a striking abstract composition, drawing attention to Africa as a disposal site for the world’s toxic e-waste.

‘Ashley Madison Angels at Work in Fort Worth,’ an installation by !Mediengruppe Bitnik (2023).

Photo:



Annka Kultys Gallery





The section of the exhibition on Automation and loneliness spotlights another dark side of virtual life. “Ashley Madison Angels at Work in Fort Worth” (2023) is a five-channel video installation focusing on Ashley Madison, a website for people seeking extramarital affairs. A 2015 data breach revealed that, in an effort to retain its millions of male users, the site had surreptitiously added more than 70,000 “female” chatbots. Created for the exhibition by the artist collective !Mediengruppe Bitnik, the work presents conversational Snippets from five “fembots” said to be in Fort Worth—”all within a mile of the museum, supposedly,” Ms. Hearst says. Even knowing the circumstances of the work’s creation, she adds, “it’s a bit enticing and surprising, maybe, when these chatbots start talking to you and flirting with you.”

The show opens and closes with works that reflect the sheer volume of information available online. Penelope Umbrico’s “48,586,054 Suns from Sunsets from Flickr (Partial) 11/05/20” (2020) presents a selection of the images she found by searching “sunset” on the photo-sharing app Flickr on a single day. The final work in the exhibition, Molly Soda’s “Me Singing Stay By Rihanna” (2018), compiles 42 videos of YouTube users—mostly young women—singing Rihanna’s 2012 pop song “Stay” in their bedrooms. Although created in isolation, when all 42 videos are synced and shown together on a single screen, the Singers become a poignant chorus and momentary online community in a way that seems both haunting and familiar.