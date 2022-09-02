MaKhiya McDonald’s Lone goal enough in win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies posted their fourth shutout of the season with a 1-0 blanking of the Illinois Fighting Illini in Friday night’s match at Demirjian Park.

The Aggies played a smothering defense, especially in the first half when they held Illinois without a shot. The Aggies held the final margins in shots (11-2), shots-on-goal (5-1) and corner kicks (3-1).

Texas A&M (4-0-1) broke the scoring seal in the 13th minute. Mia Pante sent a through ball into the penalty box to put Laney Carroll in a fortuitous position. Carroll ripped a shot that forced the Illinois keeper to make a diving stop near the right post. MaKhiya McDonald cleaned up, pounding the shot into the back netting from five yards out.

Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith played the full 90 on the backline, holding Illinois (3-2-0) to two shots. Kenna Caldwell came up big the only time she was tested, recording her second shutout of the season and the 10th of her career.

SCORING SUMMARY

13′ – Mia Pante took the ball from the center stripe and started a run feeding a through ball to Laney Carroll heading into the penalty box. Carroll ripped a shot from eight yards out forcing the keeper to make a diving save. MaKhiya McDonald pounced on the carom for her team-leading fourth goal of the season. A&M 1, ILL 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies continue their road trip Sunday when they play the Ohio State Buckeyes in an 11 am match at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.