Make way for a weekend of art, music

The first full weekend of fall will feature more than just the gorgeous colors of the turning leaves. In the Capital City, art will be in full bloom as beautiful handmade crafts will be on display amid exciting live music on the streets of downtown Concord.

Capital Arts Fest 2022 brings craftsmen, performance artists, and musicians together Sept. 24 and 25. Visitors and vendors will line the Streets for the annual weekend event, co-sponsored by the League of NH Craftsmen, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, Intown Concord, and the Capitol Center for the Arts, with support from the State of New Hampshire and the City of Concord.

The League of NH Craftsmen will present a Fine Art and Craft Fair on South Main Street showcasing the handcrafted work of juried members and invited artists. Items include metal, jewelry, wood, glass, printmaking, fiber and more. Artist tents will line the downtown street from 10-5 Saturday and 10-4 Sunday.

In addition, live music will play on the main stage until 6:30 pm on Saturday and until 4 pm on Sunday. These outdoor concerts are coordinated by the Capitol Center for the Arts

and presented free of charge. Headlining acts this year include 70’s chart-topping band Firefall and the Screaming Orphans, a genre-bending all-sister band from Ireland. Firefall has enjoyed a career spanning more than forty years, with three Gold albums, two Platinum albums and Eleven chart topping singles including “You are the Woman.” The Screaming Orphans are known for both their original pop songs as well as their unique take on traditional Irish music.

“We are always excited to celebrate the arts here in the Capital City,” explains Miriam Carter, Executive Director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “This year, we are encouraging guests to the region and the state to take in these great downtown Concord events and see what makes the arts in New Hampshire so special.”

Visitors can also enjoy the opening weekend of the New Hampshire Potters’ Guild exhibition, “Storied in Clay,” Hosted at League Headquarters, and special activities and performances including an historic walking tour of downtown Concord, Music Mix, Symphony NH Jazz Quartet, singer /songwriter Addison Chase, dance with Sindy Chown, Andrew North and the Rangers, the Concord Coachmen Chorus, the NH SCOT pipe band, and jazz and folk ensembles from the Concord Community Music School.

Guests can satisfy their hunger with a visit to participating food vendors including Chubba Wubba, Holy Moly Snacks, Col’s Kitchen and Batulo’s Kitchen.

The Performing and visual arts communities in the Capital region have seen exponential growth in recent decades. Concord has six performance arts spaces, including New Hampshire’s largest theater, the Capitol Center for the Arts. Concord is also home to the Headquarters of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, a nationally renowned organization of artists which has been in existence for over 90 years.

“We look forward to welcoming arts enthusiasts as well as those curious about fine craft to this walkable, urban event in the heart of the state,” says Carter.

Find a detailed schedule of the Capital Arts Fest weekend events at: visitconcord-nh.com/capital-arts-fest.

Related Posts

Related Posts