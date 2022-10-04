Make Tobacco cessation your goal for Healthy Lung Month – The Bloomingtonian

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Make Tobacco cessation your goal for a Healthy Lung

Month

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Many health-related issues are recognized in October. Don’t let

Healthy Lung Month gets lost in the shuffle.

“As fall blankets Indiana with turning leaves and falling temperatures, take this time to make a

positive change and start on your path to tobacco cessation,” said IU Health Community Health

Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen Terry. “Tobacco cessation is essential for the health of

your lungs and for the health of those around you.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that tobacco smoke contains

more than 7,000 chemicals, hundreds of which are toxic and about 70 that can cause cancer.

“You’re not just exposing yourself to these harmful chemicals when smoking,” said Terry.

“You’re exposing everyone around you.”

Decide to quit for yourself and your loved ones.

Terry said the first step is saying to yourself, “I want to quit.”

If you want to quit Tobacco and need some help, call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-

NOW) for free, evidence-based support to Tobacco users who want to quit. Visit

QuitNowIndiana.com to find out more.

