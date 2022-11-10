Make these 9 Handy accessories your permanent golf-bag staples

You’d be wise to make these useful accessories permanent golf-bag staples. GOLF

It’s no secret that playing a round of golf requires numerous pieces of equipment.

Carrying extra balls and tees is a given, but creating a cache of additional golf-bag staples will help you feel prepared and organized every time you tee it up.

Check out some of our Suggested Essentials below. From a phone caddy to helpful alignment ball markers, wireless Bluetooth speakers and pocket-sized distance-measuring devices, your bag will be the best-stocked of your group for every round this fall.

Shop our selections via the links below, and for more great gear for your game, scroll through the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Phone Caddy $25 Fully adjustable phone holder for golf carts Phone slides in and out effortlessly for quick access to your phone Fits smartphones with 4″- 7″ screens. Fits all golf carts Durable, high-impact plastic Includes microfiber bag with drawstring Make it your own with custom logos To inquire about a bulk order with a custom logo, please email [email protected] Buy Now View Product

True Aim Marker $100 Finally, a proven tool will take the guesswork out of your game. Train, practice, and play. Developed by Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddy Tim Tucker, learn how to read greens like a pro. 303 Stainless Steel Permitted under the rules of golf Using True Aim flat, average, steep and severe lines, effectively predict break Tour Proven Made in The USA (Patent Pending) Buy Now View Product

Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 $165 The new Sport Pouch has been upgraded with: Water-resistant design Up to 12+ hours of consistent heat Adjustable waist strap 3M Polyfill insulation to increase heat retention Upgraded rechargeable battery to increase battery life Dual head wall charger for faster Charging The Sport Pouch was designed to improve the performance of athletes at all levels through the harshest weather conditions. They have been used by professional and amateur athletes all around the world, including top athletes in the NFL, CFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and the PGA, LPGA and European Tours. The patented “G-Tech Heat” technology delivers the fastest, hottest and most concentrated heat directly to your hands, which increases blood flow and core body temperature. *We offer the Sport Pouch in eight colors!* Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg Swirl Bridge Windbreaker $115 The J. Lindeberg Swirl Bridge Windbreaker knit hat is designed with an all over jacquard pattern, offering a stylish finish. It features a stretchy windbreaker lining for comfortable wear and exceptional warmth. Buy Now View Product

Puma PopTop Mini $39.99 Sound ON! PUMA’s new PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker delivers quality sound from the course to the beach and anywhere the music takes you. Featuring Bluetooth streaming technology and dual pairing capabilities, this water, dust and shockproof speaker comes in a sleek, pocket-friendly design, with the perfect leash accessory to attach to your golf bag. The added bonus, a built-in ball marker and bottle opener. So head to the course, crack open a cold one and let the fun begin. Buy Now View Product

Grooves Brush $24.99 FEATURES Heavy-duty nylon bristles with a 3-year replacement warranty The self-contained tube holds water or cleaning solution Holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds and refills easily The unique magnetic securing system allows secure attachment to the golf bag The magnetic system also allows cord-free mobility to use away from the golf bag High-quality Magnets that will last the lifetime of the grooveit brush Lightweight, yet extremely rugged and durable ﻿Ensures maximum backspin, distance, and accuracy Ergonomically designed pistol grip Attaches to golf bag with high -quality mini carabiner Buy Now View Product

6-in-1 Divot Tool $17.50 The Birdicorn Divot Tool has 6 distinct functions in 1 sleek design to help Golfers of all skill levels Fix ball marks, draw a line on your golf ball, practice your putting, open bottles, hold your favorite birdicoin, and keep your grips dry All tools include a neutral colored bird coin. Tools are also designed to fit your favorite existing 1″ coin Buy Now View Product

Izzo Swami KISS Golf $79.99 Does your game need a little more precision? Than the new Swami Kiss is the perfect product for you! It’s simple, sleek design fits perfectly in your hand, and is perfect for a handheld golf GPS rangefinder. The Swami Kiss was designed to simply set the GPS mode, stick it to the cart and just play! The device is capable of displaying yardage in 2 different ways; the standard Front, Center & Back display, or a new, more Simple Mode that displays yardage to the Center of the green only, with Front & Back distances on the next screen. With more than 38,000 preloaded global course maps, the Swami Kiss Golf GPS Rangefinder provides accurate distances to the front, center and back of the green, as well as layup and carry distances to hazards and doglegs. There are no annual subscription fees and course map additions and updates are free of charge and easy to do! The Swami Kiss Golf GPS Rangefinder has a long lasting battery that will last at least 12 hours while golfing, giving you up to Buy Now View Product

Callaway Premium Scorecard Holder $16.99 Izzo’s Callaway Premium Scorecard holder holds most standard scorecards. It is made with durable PU leather and features a magnetic ball marker and an interior pencil holder. The scorecard holder fits in the back pocket for easy access. Buy Now View Product