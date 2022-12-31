Make Sure You Achieve Your New Goals

There is something about a new calendar year that motivates us to set goals for the 12 months ahead. Logically, the first day of January is no different than the last day of December, but psychologically it feels like a fresh slate—a marker for a distinct span of time during which Transformation is possible. If you are setting personal or professional development goals, here are some ways to leverage Psychology to help ensure success.

1. Avoid Dieter’s Mentality

When someone is on a diet and eats something that violates the “rules” of the diet, it is tempting to conclude, “Well, I blew it for the day (or week) and I might as well forget about following the diet for today and start fresh Tomorrow (or next week).” Do you see the problem? Some progress is better than no progress. The focus should be on reaching the goal, not perfection in the path. So, if you’re not doing quite as well as you had planned, extend yourself grace, get back on track, and remember that speed to attaining your goal is not as important as Ultimate success.

2. Preach It, Teach It

When we make our Intentions known to others, we often feel more committed to following through. After all, we don’t want to look bad, and others may ask us how we’re doing on that goal we proclaimed. Also, if progress towards your goal involves learning something, be sure to share (teach) that new learning with all who might be interested. Doing so helps reinforce your own learning, and keeps your goal and related behavior in conscious awareness.

3. Use Positive Reinforcement Correctly

Rewards are potent ways to strengthen behavior needed to be successful, but too often we set up Rewards for the attainment of our goals, rather than Reinforcing the behaviors we need to maintain to get there. Achieving your goal will be Reinforcing itself, so be sure to reward yourself for performing the steps on the way, and do so frequently, even if the Rewards are small.

4. Tap Into the Power of Self-Monitoring

Even if we are not trying to alter our behavior, monitoring (and ideally recording) it has the effect of improving our choices. Why? It makes us consciously aware of our behavior, and at least some of the time we will then make choices that are improvements on our usual habits or unconscious routine. So, whatever behaviors or steps are part of your journey towards your self-improvement goals, set up systems to monitor and record how you are doing, and be sure to continue the data gathering on a pre-determined schedule. Setting reminders in your calendar is a great way to make sure you don’t forget.

5. Harness Social Accountability

Earlier we mentioned the role of public image as a motivator to do what is necessary to be able to declare success in reaching our goals. Having one or more accountability partners is a great way to ramp up this source of motivation. An accountability partner is a trusted individual with whom you check in on a regular basis, sharing your progress or lack thereof. The purpose is not to present a false picture, or make excuses, but to feel a bit of obligation to report some genuine progress, and perhaps to receive some support when things are not going as planned.

6. Employ Implementation Intentions

This Psychology term refers to making little decisions, or rules before relevant situations arise. That way, when they do, you don’t have to think about what you will do. Instead, you will follow through on what is the best course of action as you had determined when you set your goals. Implementation intentions often take the form of “When X, I will do Y,” or “If X happens, I will respond Y.” Examples of implementation Intentions include, “Every Wednesday at lunch I will watch a video in the series I need to complete to obtain my certificate in the skill I’m learning.” Or, “If they offer again the training opportunity they offered last year, I will apply promptly.”

Of course, these are just six tips from the vast body of psychology, but they are tried-and-true aids. None are magic or the complete answer to achieving your new goals. But just like the point made when discussing the dieter’s mentality, remember that each strategy adds a dimension to your arsenal. Just like the fact that the path to achievement of your goals is comprised of a series of small steps and specific behaviors, success is often the cumulative result of multiple little practices. The most important thing is to persist, and not become attached to a particular vision of how you will get to the point of meeting your goals. Stay focused on the end results.