Make-Or-Break Season Coming for Jeff Capel and Pitt Panthers Basketball

When Jeff Capel took over the Pitt Panthers basketball program in 2018, the blue and gold had been sitting as close to rock bottom as humanly possible. Patience to rebuild the program was not only a virtue, but a requirement.

Capel made a huge splash bringing in Xavier Johnson, Au’Diese Toney, and Trey McGowens to the program and capturing one of the program’s best recruiting classes since the Jamie Dixon days. Growing pains were imminent for that season, but there was again hope around a team that went winless in ACC play just one season before under Kevin Stallings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button