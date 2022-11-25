Make Literature in English compulsory in schools – UBEC

The Universal Basic Education Commission has called on the Federal Government to make Literature-in-English a compulsory subject in schools.

Stakeholders on Thursday also called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sign the amended copyright Bill into law.

According to them, appending his signature will energize copyright enforcement and help the Nigerian Copyright Commission to do more.

The stakeholders including the Nigerian Publishers Association, Universal Basic Education Commission and the Federal House of Representatives, stated these at the Annual Conference and General Meeting of the NPA with the title, “Redefining Publishing and reading culture in a digital era.”

The President/Chairman-in-council of NPA, Uchenna Anioke, recalled that both Chambers of the National Assembly had passed and transmitted the bill to the president for subsequent assent in July.

“We, therefore, appeal to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to, please, give his final and early assent to the Bill. This will energize Copyright enforcement and help the Nigerian Copyright Commission to do more.”

The Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, also appealed to the President to sign the Copyright Bill into law.”

Speaking also, the Chairman of UBEC, Prof. Adamu Usman in his keynote address, argued that the notion of regression of reading culture among students might not be very correct.

He, however, said a major solution to the poor reading culture in the country was for the government to make Literature-in-English as a compulsory subject in schools.

According to him, this will force students to read novels, adding that “they will also likely develop an interest in reading other books.”

Usman said, “We may say reading culture is going down, but I think that is not very correct. As we can see, there are a lot of people who read on phone but the issue I think is what they are reading and how qualitative are the materials.

“We need to ensure that these children read what we want them to read and I am suggesting that the way out of this is to ensure that Literature-in-English is made compulsory”.