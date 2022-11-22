‘Make It Happen!’: NBA Exec Wants New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony Reunion

Madison Square Garden has played host to plenty of last stands and Farewell tours. What’s one more?

An Anonymous NBA executive feels like there’s no better way for free agent Carmelo Anthony to go out, urging the local New York Knicks to break his jersey out of storage and help him continue his NBA career. The Syracuse alum and 10-time All-Star lingers on the free agency ledger after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Why not just sign Melo already?” the exec said in comments to Heavy.com. “If they make a trade and they wind up with a roster spot, they’ve got to do that. They need a good story. They need a good ending. Make it happen, right?”

