Make art to support art at upcoming Community Pot Throw – St George News

The Community Pot Throw benefits the St. George Art Museum and is open to artists of all skill and experience levels, undated file photo | Photo courtesy of City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The public is invited to the free Community Pot Throw on Friday, Feb. 3, at the St. George Recreation Center to create bowls to be used at the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser one month later.

All throwing equipment and materials will be provided, and community members can stop in to make bowls at any time from 11 am to 4 pm

“The community pot throw is a great opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels to get a little messy with clay,” said St. George Art Museum Manager April Wilkins in a news release. “If you are new to ceramics, this is a terrific chance to learn how to throw a pot under the direction of an experienced potter. And if you are a Veteran of clay, we’d love to have you come make a Bowl and help support the St. George Art Museum.”

All bowls created at the Community Pot Throw will be donated to the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser, set for March 3, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the St. George Art Museum. Held annually since 1995, the fundraiser generates support for the Art Museum’s permanent collection. Participants in the pot throw and the Soup N’ Bowl directly benefit the art community of St. George.

Tickets for the Soup N’ Bowl fundraiser are $20 and can be purchased at the front desk inside the Art Museum or online here. The ticket includes your choice of hand-made Bowl along with a lunch of soup, bread and dessert while enjoying live entertainment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase items made by local artists as part of a silent auction and can meet some of the Potters who donated bowls. The Soup N’ Bowl is generously sponsored by Zions Bank.

Located at 47 East 200 North in historic downtown St. George, the former sugar beet seed storage facility was transformed into an elegant showcase for art in 1997. The museum is part of a beautiful arts complex which also includes the Opera House and Social Hall.

With over 1,400 pieces in the permanent collection, the St. George Art Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm The museum is donation based. Donations directly support education and operating expenses of the museum.