Major Snowstorm in the Forecast for Week 11 NFL Game

It may have snowed a bit before last Sunday’s Bills game, but this weekend a major snowstorm is expected to hit Buffalo ahead of this Sunday’s game vs. the Brownsper Cleveland 19 News.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo is reporting as of Tuesday that a lake effect snowfall will likely begin on Thursday and continue through Sunday night. This snowstorm could amount to two feet or “more” in parts of Erie County.

Multiple feet of snow will probably create difficulty for the two teams as they are set to play at 1 pm ET on Sunday, most likely when the snow is still falling. And, Highmark Stadium does not have a roof.

