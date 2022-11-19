Major Network Suggests South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler Will Declare For NFL Draft

The NFL has always been intrigued about what quarterback Spencer Rattler may look like down the road. He’s got the ideal physical makeup and tremendous arm talent, two necessities for a franchise signal caller.

They came out of high school with those expectations and almost delivered. Entering his final season at Oklahoma, Rattler was the odds-on Heisman favorite and the Presumed No. 1 overall draft pick.

Rattler’s Glory was short-lived as things came to a crash in Norman. At season’s end, Rattler, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, and head Coach Lincoln Riley had departed, encapsulating the disappointing season.

South Carolina promised him the chance to rebuild his draft status. NFL evaluators came down harshly after his benching, but the Gamecocks were confident they would turn it around.

While he hasn’t been overly impressive during his tenure in garnet and black, some outlets think he may still declare for the NFL Draft.

Everyone knows Rattler has set his sights on the professional ranks for several years. The Reasoning behind a declaration is that things may not get better next season, so why waste a year of development?

Saturday Down South’s Connor O’Gara released an article projecting which draft-eligible SEC quarterbacks will test the waters. He wasn’t overly confident in Rattler’s abilities but said the move made sense for both sides.

“I believe he’ll still get feedback that suggests he could be a mid-round pick. I also wonder if there’s an understanding from South Carolina that both parties should perhaps go their separate ways, which for Rattler would probably mean going to the NFL instead of going to his 3rd school in as many years.”

Head Coach Shane Beamer hasn’t wavered in his support of his starting quarterback. He acknowledges Rattler has his flaws, as does every player, but reassures everyone that the staff believes No. 7 gives them their best chance to win.

It’s been an inconsequential Offensive season; nothing of note in the passing game and no real development made. If Rattler intends to return to school, they must figure out how to alter the current plan.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.