Major Link Soccer: USNT should have hired Luke Jacobson

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Caps turned in a first half performance against LA Galaxy Wednesday that left most everyone thinking “more of the same.”

Then the second half started.

Power Ranking Averages – Week 30 (9/15/22) – RSL Soapbox

17!?!? Seattle is easily the 16th best team.

other men’s club soccer

Portland Timbers 2 earned a Shootout win in their last match

They play against Defiance on Sunday

MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day Preview | MLSNEXTPro.com

The race for the Inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs comes down to Sunday with five Eastern Conference teams fighting for the final three playoff berths. Seeding remains very much open in the Western Conference with all four seeds open for the takings in Sunday night’s action.

USL Championship Race to the Playoffs – Sept. 16-18

Former Sounders are Switchbacks and San Antonio have a lot to play for.

Joaquin scores great goal for Real Betis in Europa League | Pro Soccer Wire

We bow in the presence of a true legend.

Porto coach’s family car attacked after Club Brugge defeat | Dailytrust

Porto Coach Sergio Conceicao’s family car was “savagely” attacked after this week’s Champions League hammering by Club Brugge

Match Recap: Courage Claim 1-0 Win Over Angel City FC at Home – NC Courage

Courage will be on short rest when they face Reign

United States National Teams

US World Cup kits miss the mark with boring white and awful tie-dye effort

The biggest crime of these kits is a good analogy for this USMNT squad: they do the job, but it feels like they could do so much more.

Why Nike isn’t worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits | FOX Sports

Nike isn’t concerned with the negative response to the USMNT’s new World Cup kits. Doug McIntyre details their reasoning.

With the World Cup looming, the USMNT gathers in Europe for the final friendly window | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm works through USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter’s media session following the announcement of the 26-player September 2022 camp roster.

From DeMelo to Kornieck, USWNT’s attacking midfield depth offers different solutions – Equalizer Soccer

The United States Women’s national team is brimming with creative talent right now. Competition for a starting spot in attacking midfield is intense, with four or five viable options for each position. The challenge is one for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to figure out. With the World Cup appearing ever closer on the horizon, and upcoming Friendlies against England, Spain and Germany (twice), he has a matter of months to make some big personnel decisions.

Puget Sound soccer

Sounders FC performance Coach Megan Young inspires athletes, shares story of Survival

Megan Young says she is just one of two women in all of Major League Soccer coaching athletes in the weight room. She is a survivor, and with September marking Blood Cancer Awareness Month, she is sharing her story.

Not soccer related

The Willow trailer is more proof that there’s never been a better time to be a fan of Fantasy | Full Moon Storytelling

Fantasy is capturing global imaginations and our dreams, with every streaming platform and movie studio trying to figure out just which story will win. Willow just might for the weeks that it is out.

She-Hulk’s fashion designer, Luke Jacobson, is a deep-cut Marvel cameo – Polygon

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduces actor Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson, fashion designer to the superhero stars. The character is based on one from the frighteningly obscure Marvel Comics series Dakota North.

I’m writing this while on the East Coast. I promise you I have attempted to do the proper math regarding start times.

Friday

Noon PT — Aston Villa vs Southampton on USA Network and Universo. Share Aaron’s pain, now on national TV.

4:30pm Tormenta vs Tucson on ESPN+. As Tucson has played Kinzner more they’ve won more. They are currently 9 points below the playoff line, but no longer in last.

7:00 PM PT — Washington men vs. Michigan St. on the Pac-12 network.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City on NBC and TUDN. I’m old enough to remember when soccer games were only available because your friends older brother mailed you a VHS.

4:30 PM PT — North Carolina Courage vs OL Reign on Paramount+. This one has big playoff implications

Your weekend rooting guide: Louisville v Orlando can do whatever; Gotham should beat Spirit; Red Stars and Dash need to draw; Wave over Angel City; Current and Thorns need to draw.

5:30 PM PT — Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United on ESPN+. Go Sporks. I’ve always been a Sporting fan.*

6:30 PM PT — Real Salt Lake vs Cincinnati on ESPN+. Pat Noonan’s club are giants*

7:00 PM PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC on FOX 13+, Prime Video and ESPN+. Go ‘ders.

7:30 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids on ESPN+. There’s nothing better than a Denver team beating an LA team*. Even if neither play in those cities.

Sunday

10:00 AM PT — Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers on ABC. I hate to do this to you, but you want Caleb Porter’s team to win*

2:00 PM PT — Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns on Paramount+. You want to see a draw between these two good teams that play entertaining soccer. Seriously, watch it.

4:00 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Portland Timbers II at Starfire and on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance will know if they can win the whole damn league or just the West by kickoff.

*because that helps the chances that Seattle makes the Playoffs

Puget Sound’s pro soccer teams all have vital matches with playoff implications. It’s good to be among the People of the Sound.