Major Link Soccer: Sure, you could watch MLS Cup but there’s still a Sounder playing soccer

MLS

Alejandro Bedoya: ‘I’m gonna do everything I can to get back on that field’ – Brotherly Game

The Philadelphia Union Captain trained to the side on Thursday and remains questionable for Saturday’s MLS Cup final

Why neutrals should root for LAFC in MLS Cup – Angels on Parade

Nah

Hours before MLS final, LAFC star snubs Mexico NT one last time – FMF State Of Mind

The Mexican star had a short but swift response for David Faitelson.

MLS’ Don Garber sees no reason Paulson should sell Timbers

MLS commissioner Don Garber said that the league doesn’t “see any reason at all” for Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson to sell the club.

other men’s club soccer

How Samuel Adeniran’s Overseas experience shaped his San Antonio impact

Adeniran has proven the fit in his lineup San Antonio anticipated. Now the club’s leading Goalscorer with 11 goals in 21 Appearances as it goes in the Western Conference Final of the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs

USL Championship Playoffs Preview – Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Go go fighting Ray Serranos of Lou City

USL Championship Playoffs Preview – San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

San Antonio might as well be Sounders south with Adeniran, Dhillon, Delem, and Abdul-Salaam.

USL, players association expected to agree to a historic CBA for third-division League One – Backheeled

The USL and the USLPA are expected to agree to a historic collective bargaining agreement for the third-division USL League One.

Are you ready for some football…in Munich? Three million people are – Bavarian Football Works

How many people want to watch an NFL game in Germany?

NWSL

An open letter to the NWSL: the Jewish community needs your support too – All For XI

With the most recent rise of antisemitism, there has been a noticeable lack of communication from the league in support of the Jewish community.

Minnesota Aurora to submit bid to join National Women’s Soccer League – Twin Cities

The team doesn’t have a principal owner yet but is optimistic it will ‘find the right match’.

NWSL’s 2022: New CBA, Yates report, USWNT stars, and more | ESPN

The NWSL’s 10th season was very memorable, for good and bad reasons. ESPN looks back at what defined a Landmark 2022 for the league.

other Women’s club soccer

Women’s Soccer Continues to Grow, Drawing More Investors

FIFA’s benchmarking report covering Women’s soccer found that the amount of Women’s Leagues with title sponsors has risen 11%.

United States national teams

Ricardo Pepi rumored to be leaving Augsburg in the summer – Stars and Stripes FC

Emphatically rumored in fact

1990 USMNT to Receive 2022 United Soccer Coaches Honorary All-America Recognition | United Soccer Coaches

Kasey Keller and Chris Henderson among the greats who will be recognized

World Cup and other international soccer

FIFA asks World Cup participants to stick to sports

Sky News have seen a letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and general secretary Fatma Samoura to all nations competing at the Qatar World Cup; they write please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists

FBI Probing ex-CIA officer’s spying for World Cup host Qatar | AP News

A former CIA Officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered Clandestine services that went beyond soccer to try to influence US

Premium: The Qatar Chronicles, Part II

Grant Wahl reviews World Cup hotels

2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums: FIFA must put grass in 8 artificial turf venues, hires John Sorochan of University of Tennessee

World soccer’s governing body has hired a University of Tennessee Professor to lead research on a subject that’s much more complicated than it looks on TV.

Puget Sound soccer

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA – University of Washington Athletics

Bow down to Washington

Soccer rankings

Seattle is #2 by this ranking of soccer Popularity in various US cities, Somehow LA is ahead of Seattle despite a much lower percentage of people caring about the domestic game.

SSFC Spotlight: Danny Leyva bounces back with Seattle Sounders – Stars and Stripes FC

The midfielder established himself in the second half of the season.

Ballard FC to host Inaugural community World Cup Tournament this month – My Ballard

Puget Sound culture

Beer Review: +1 Charisma Pale Ale from Boundary Bay | Full Moon Storytelling

I like this beer and I like the character they built on the D&D character sheet.

Friday

12:55 PM PT — Hereford men vs Portsmouth in FA Cup action on ESPN+.

7:00 PM PT — Washington St. women vs Washington on Pac-12 network.

Saturday

8:00 AM PT — Leeds United men vs AFC Bournemouth on Peacock.

11:00 AM PT — Bastia men vs Paris on Prime Video. This is how I found out that France’s second division is on Prime Video.

1:00 PM PT — Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup Final on FOX, Univision TUDN, and associated streaming properties.

4:30 PM PT — Louisville City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on ESPN+

Sunday

4:00 AM PT — Chelsea men vs Arsenal on USA Network.

4:00 AM PT — Lorient men vs PSG on BeIn Sports so you can watch future Inter Miami player?

4:30 AM PT — Wrexham men vs Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup on ESPN+

5:30 PM PT — San Antonio FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks on ESPN+