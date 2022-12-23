Major Link Soccer: Stay cautious Seattle

Hey there Puget Sounders,

It’s cold out. Most transit systems in the area are shut down Friday morning. It’ll get easier this afternoon. Just wait. Read about soccer. Spend time with the people at home. Chat among yourselves.

Let’s start Major Link Soccer with some general interest stuff.

Hundreds gather to celebrate Grant Wahl’s memory and impact at New York City memorial | CNN

Several hundred people gathered at The Times Center in New York City Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the memory, life and impact of acclaimed sportswriter and soccer journalist Grant Wahl.

Grant Wahl Memorial Jersey PRE-ORDER – Olive & York

A Massive thanks to Dr. Celine Gounder and Eric Wahl for their input and collaboration, and for allowing us to make this jersey. Like most of the Soccer World, we were shocked by Grant Wahl’s sudden passing earlier this month. He had a truly unique voice and was a stalwart in the US soccer community for more than 20

There is simply too much football and it’s starting to hurt players like me iNews

Magda Ericksson expresses her concern about FIFA unilaterally expanding international play without consulting players.

MLS

MLS Transfer News: NYCFC claim Winger Matías Pellegrini off waivers…again – Hudson River Blue

After declining Pellegrini’s option in November the club negotiated a new contract with the 22-year-old, signing a player for free who reportedly commanded a $9 million fee in 2019

NYCFC Transfer News: Club signs defender Jose “Tony” Alfaro – Hudson River Blue

The 29-year-old central defender will add depth to the squad, made 18 appearances last year for DC United

Victoria Pickett signs long-term contract with Gotham FC – Equalizer Soccer

NJ/NY Gotham FC continues their rebuild following their last-place finish in the 2022 NWSL season.

The NWSL announces preliminary 2023 NWSL Draft Players List – All For XI

The list will be continuously updated until the registration deadline is January 9, 2023.

How Debinha opted not to return to NC Courage in 2023 – Equalizer Soccer ($)

The two-time NWSL Championship Winner and 2019 Finals MVP will be plying her trade for a new team in the new year.

Source: Louisville signs Brazil Attacker Ary Borges – Equalizer Soccer

Borges, who turns 23 next week, most recently led Palmeiras to both the 2022 Copa Libertadores (continental) title and the Campeonato Paulista (domestic) title.

United States national teams

Tab Ramos on USMNT: ‘There is still that distance when you watch the 8 or 10 best teams in the world’

The former USMNT midfielder spoke to Bolavip on the USMNT’s World Cup, his experience working on television, and his views on Lionel Messi and Argentina lifting their third trophy.

other international soccer

Confusion, exasperation and dating apps – my month as a gay Reporter at the Qatar World Cup – The Athletic

Adam Crafton went to report for The Athletic during the World Cup in Qatar. As a gay man, this was his experience

FIFA reviews chef’s ‘undue access’ to hold World Cup Trophy | Yahoo Sports

FIFA is taking ”appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by Celebrity chef “Salt Bae”, who held the Trophy on the field.

Ex-FIFA Executive Jack Warner Financed “Election Engineering” Campaign in Trinidad – OCCRP

Disgraced former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner personally funded an ethnically divisive disinformation campaign in Trinidad and Tobago designed by an election engineering firm to discourage black…

Brazil hold on, Morocco is on the up and up

Puget Sound soccer

UCLA solidifies No. 2 ranked men’s soccer recruiting class for 2023 – SoccerWire

Sounders Academy keeper Wyatt Nelson helps UCLA target the UW for Pac-12 supremacy.

Open Flavor Friday

Hackers stole encrypted LastPass password vaults, and we’re just now hearing about it – The Verge

LastPass has announced that during a November data breach of its cloud storage, hackers copied a backup of customer vault data that includes encrypted usernames and passwords.

DnD Creator designs huge, disability-friendly TTRPG kit | Wargamer

The ‘DnD For All Kit’ is a complete TTRPG kit designed by Jennifer Kretchmer, and it comes with a range of “accessible and inclusive” accessories

D&D Gifts of Many Parts: A Holiday Shopping Guide | Full Moon Storytelling

Don’t know what to get for your D&D playing friends? Find select gives based on the type of things you are looking for.

What are you cooking this weekend? I’m making some homemade dumplings for Christmas Eve and have Etta’s Cornbread Pudding for Christmas.

If you want some Christmas Weekend soccer it’s time to track down a free trial.

