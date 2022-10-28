Major Link Soccer: NWSL final

All eyes of American soccer are turning to the NWSL Final where the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns look to remind the Nation that the players are both playing Incredible soccer and dealing with issues of sexual harassment, abuse and the coverup.

Support those players and watch the game.

San Diego Wave FC’s Naomi Girma named 2022 NWSL Rookie and Defender of the Year – LAG Confidential

Girma netted her first-ever Awards brace this off-season, taking home both Rookie and Defender of the Year honors.

Thorns star Sophia Smith: Playing is my distraction | Pro Soccer Wire

Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith has said the best way for her to cope with the turmoil surrounding the Yates report has been to play.

MLS

New York Red Bulls Announce End of Year Roster Decisions | New York Red Bulls

Josef Martinez won’t return to Atlanta United in 2023, per report – Dirty South Soccer

Josef Martinez’s time with Atlanta United has apparently come to an end.

As Apple TV deal awaits, MLS is in a race against time to build a broadcast operation – The Athletic ($)

An inside look at the logistics, hiring, and building that needs to happen ahead of MLS bringing all game production in-house

Bayer 04 Leverkusen to play new MLS team St. Louis CITY SC in Inaugural event – Bavarian Football Works

Some familiar faces involved in this, including former BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

Major League Soccer moves closer to San Diego expansion – The San Diego Union-Tribune

Will San Diego get both of Sacramento’s teams?

other men’s club soccer

OPINION: AFC charts new path forward for club competitions – but are they on the right track? – The Asian Game

World Cup

The Guardian: Fears raised for Qataris if they support LGBTQ+ rights during the World Cup

Puget Sound soccer

Sounders 3 XI ​​Depth Chart

Puget Sound culture

Feat: Bonded Companion | Full Moon Storytelling

Reviewing the Bonded Companion rules for the World of the Everflow.

A selection of games over the weekend. Find more at Live Soccer TV.

Friday

7:00 PM PT — Seattle U men vs Grand Canyon on ESPN+.

Saturday

11:45 AM PT — Liverpool men vs Leeds United on USA Network and NBCSports.com

1:00 PM PT — Seattle U women vs Southern Utah on ESPN+

5:00 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs Kansas City Current in the NWSL Final on CBS and Paramount+.

5:30 PM PT — Louisville City vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship Playoffs on ESPN+

Sunday

7:00 AM PT — Arsenal men vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network and NBCSports.com

11:45 AM PT — Arsenal women vs West Ham United on CBS Sports Net.

12:00 PM PT — Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC in the Western Conference final on ABC

2:00 PM PT — UCLA women vs Washington on Pac-12 Network

5:00 PM PT — Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on FS1 and FOX Deportes.