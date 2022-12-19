Major Link Soccer: Messi’s on the mountain top

After what may well be the Greatest World Cup Final yet, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated France on penalty kicks. Messi and Kylian Mbappe were both at their best, and the world was the better for it. With the World Cup now complete, the world’s attention now turns back towards club football and the Women’s World Cup beyond.

Lavelle Earns Second Consecutive Nomination Follow Dynamic 2022 For Club and Country. Making the Case: Rose Lavelle for BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year

Jacob Castro is the latest addition to the Seattle Sounders roster, so it’s worth looking at how he got here. The Pathway: Jacob Castro’s Incredible journey to become a Homegrown Player with Seattle Sounders | Seattle Sounders

The Sounders finally know where and when they’re heading for the Club World Cup. 2022 FIFA Club World Cup to be Held in Morocco | Seattle Sounders

Elias Katsaros is back in town as a member of Tacoma Defiance. Tacoma Defiance Signs Defender Elias Katsaros | Tacoma Defiance

Sources say transfer fees received as part of sell-on clauses can be converted to General Allocation Money (GAM). Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for Strikers | MLSSoccer.com

For the first time in the league’s history, a current, active player won the World Cup. Thiago Almada becomes first active MLS player to win a World Cup title | MLSSoccer.com

MLS fans might be surprised to see Elfath as the fourth official, but Elfath has had a very good tournament. A lot of the referee-watchers felt like he was one of the best, and he’s really fit. This is based on over 5000 ratings by referees globally. pic.twitter.com/jEewttW5Mp — Paul Cox (@SiempreSeattle) December 18, 2022

The world governing body endorsing the creation of a Women’s Club World Cup is a good thing, but the body provides no plans on how to actually hold one. FIFA announces the creation of a Women’s Club World Cup, but there is a lot to overcome – All For XI

Now vindicated, Kaiya McCullough deserves some peace. Ex-Spirit player ‘at peace’ after NWSL report on Richie Burke abuse

The San Francisco bid is really more of a San Jose bid, but they’re still probably the front-runners. NWSL reportedly Narrows expansion search to three cities – JWS

Ismail Elfath and Kyle Atkins were both part of the officiating crew in charge of the World Cup Final, which had a surprisingly small amount of referee drama. Two US Soccer Referees Selected To Officiate 2022 World Cup Final To Cap Off Impressive Showing By All Five US Referees In Qatar

The moment Team USA midfielder Kellyn Acosta’s feet touched the turf at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he said he felt awash with gratitude. History-making Asian American soccer player describes his journey to self-acceptance

The professional Women’s soccer league will get a lot of attention when it goes to market in 2023. Sports Media: He’s back with another round of sports media predictions

Soccer didn’t go unBlessed by the blossoming of Black Sporting Excellence in New York in the ’20s. Black Soccer in the 1920’s New York: A brief history – 2Cents FC

The tournament offered a version of the world in which the global south is more present and more powerful. Opinion | This Was the Perfect World Cup for Our Strange Era – The New York Times

At the 2022 World Cup, in-stadium cameras and a sensor in the soccer ball collect information from 29 points on players’ bodies. Soccer Technology Raises Privacy Risks for Players

World Cup referees spoke on how FIFA’s push for more accurate added time totals has impacted the tournament. Added time guidelines may be 2022 World Cup’s Legacy

For its hosts, this World Cup has already delivered on its PR potential. World Cup 2022: Qatar Won – The Atlantic

A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, a source told CNN. FIFA rebuffs Zelensky’s request to share message of peace before World Cup final | CNN

Coach was left to think about future after defeat to France in World Cup quarter-final. Gareth Southgate to stay as England manager

The World Cup Final had everything you could have asked for, unless you were asking to see France lift the trophy. Argentina wins World Cup after mind-bending final vs. France

The Final wasn’t the only World Cup game over the weekend. While it didn’t reach the same heights as the Final, the Bronze Medal game was an excellent appetizer as Croatia beat Morocco 2-1. Croatia wins World Cup 3rd place vs. Morocco on Orsic wondergoal

There may never be another World Cup Final quite like this one. Lionel Messi Rewrote Soccer History in the Best-Ever World Cup Final – The Ringer

People went to a whole bunch of football games during the World Cup, which means people ate at a whole bunch of games. So what did they eat, and how was it? World Cup stadium food reviews: From Burger Mysteries to pizza surprises – The Athletic

In the wake of a decidedly disappointing World Cup, one of Mexico’s top talents may be headed back home for the sake of his development. A move to Mexico? What is going on with Marcelo Flores? – FMF State Of Mind

Hopefully this goes better than the last striker they bought from Leipzig. Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig – We Ain’t Got No History

Kylian Mbappe unsurprisingly tops the list here. The Rise and Fall at The World Cup: Cultureverse Rankings – 2Cents FC

Sure, Wizards of the Coast now owns SIX video game studios and has a big budget movie release coming, but the core is still Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons on tabletop. Highlights from Geekwire’s interview with Wizards of the Coast President Cynthia Williams | Full Moon Storytelling

