Major Link Soccer: Diomande is a Red

Not only did MLS switch broadcasts (now on Apple TV and FOX), so did the United States national teams. It’s a new era.

Into a new era of North American soccer broadcasting | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks at this week’s broadcaster announcements for the USMNT and USWNT on HBO Max/TNT and Major League Soccer on Apple TV+.

MLS

Toronto FC signs Norwegian striker Adama Diomande – Waking The Red

The Reds acquired Diomande off waivers, and the striker is no stranger to playing in MLS.

NWSL to raise salary cap by 25%, increase allocation money

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said that the league will raise its salary cap to $1.375 million for the 2023 season.

NWSL Draft: Courage’s Abby Erceg not happy about teammate being traded

Diana Ordonez scored 11 goals in 19 games as a rookie. Courage Captain Abby Erceg was not happy about her trade to Houston.

Soccer Books: Review – Playing the Long Game by Christine Sinclair (with Stephen Brunt)

The all-time leading scorer’s memoir hit the book shelves in time for Christmas

Kansas City Current sign one of the world’s best in Debinha – The Blue Testament

The most sought after free agent in the NWSL lands in Kansas City

The 2023 NWSL Draft: Every pick from every round – All For XI

Catch up on the draft, quickly.

other Women’s club soccer

USL W League welcomes Paisley Athletic FC as expansion side for 2023 – All For XI

The Kearny, NJ based club is changing the game for pre-professional Women’s soccer.

United States national teams

Berhalter-Reyna explained: Drama owes to overbearing parents

US Soccer’s familial fiasco between the Berhalters and Reynas traces its lineage back to the growing trend of “snowplow” parents in youth sports.

SSFC Spotlight: Mauricio Isais enjoys Massive season in Liga MX – Stars and Stripes FC

The dual national plays left back for Pachuca.

Puget Sound soccer

If you missed the big OL Reign move Yesterday here’s our NWSL draft stories.

OL Reign acquire Emily Sonnett in trade with Washington Spirit – Sounder At Heart

A 2024 first-round pick and the 32nd pick in this year’s draft go to Spirit in return.

OL Reign draft Shae Holmes and Natalie Viggiano in 2023 NWSL Draft – Sounder At Heart

Two picks, two trades for OL Reign this week.

Open Flavor Friday

Where to Eat Around Seattle for Lunar New Year 2023 – Eater Seattle

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit (or Cat) with Chinese food-filled night markets, special beer releases, and live entertainment

Five great dexterity games – by Matt Montgomery

Flicking, stacking, building, striking and pushing: Dexterity games are pure, raw fun.

Office Space | Dungeon 23 | Full Moon Storytelling

Does the long abandoned office of this temple hide treasure? Are there more clues about the Tunneling Nightmares? Is Sheljar still haunted? Keep searching.

Friday

12:00 pm PT — Aston Villa men vs Leeds United on USA Network and Universo

7:05 pm PT — Puebla men vs Querétaro on TUDN

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Brighton & Hove Albion men vs Liverpool at Peacock

9:30 am PT — Osasuna men vs Mallorca on ESPN Deportes

11:45 am PT — Internazionale men vs Hellas Verona on Paramount+

5:00 pm PT — Tacoma Stars men vs Harrisburg Heat at the ShoWare Center and on Twitch

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Tottenham Hotspur men vs Arsenal on Peacock

11:00 am PT — Real Madrid men vs Barcelona in the Supercopa on ABC

7:00 pm PT — Tijuana women vs Cruz Azul on ESPN Deportes

As always, Major Link Soccer is your open thread for the weekend.