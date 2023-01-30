Major Link Soccer: Club World Cup prep

The Seattle Sounders are just days away from the start of their season, and they’ve just wrapped up their only preseason games before the Club World Cup. OL Reign have started their preseason and locked in the technical staff that will help them push for a successful 2023 season. US Soccer has a mess that just keeps getting messier, and they’ve really got their work cut out for them when it comes to cleaning it up. Liverpool’s on the rocks, everybody in the Premier League is ready to spend all the money on God’s green earth on players, and Juventus seem to have problems that money can’t solve even if money was the original source of them.

OL Reign have added five new members to the technical staff ahead of the 2023 season. OL Reign Announces 2023 Technical Team — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Fredy Montero and Georgi Minoungou have the first Seattle Sounders goals against non-Sounders opposition for the team in 2023. RECAP: Key takeaways from Seattle Sounders’ preseason Friendlies ahead of FIFA Club World Cup | Seattle Sounders

The Club World Cup is nearly upon us, so it’s time to do a little homework. Club World Cup Preview: Breaking down Al Ahly SC and Auckland City FC | Seattle Sounders

Antonio Herrera is the latest in a wave of new signings for Tacoma Defiance, and the young Attacker has already shown plenty of reason to get excited. Antonio Herrera embarks on a professional pathway after signing with Tacoma Defiance | Tacoma Defiance

It’s an uphill climb, but the Sounders believe in themselves ahead of the Club World Cup. Seattle Sounders stress “continuity” & “responsibility” before Club World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

The price of good secondary Keepers is very high, if a GM can find the right placement. Philadelphia Union Acquire Up To $750,000 In Allocation Money From New York City FC | Philadelphia Union

Patryk Klimala probably wasn’t quite a bust, but he certainly didn’t reach the heights the Red Bulls expected of him. New York Red Bulls transfer Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side | MLSSoccer.com

One of the big remaining free agency questions in MLS has now been answered as Sean Johnson moves to Toronto. Toronto FC signs USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson in free agency | MLSSoccer.com

From a small town Texas kid to the bright lights of the NWSL draft, Messiah Bright self-reflects on her journey to the pros. Note To Self: Messiah Bright – 2Cents FC

The Women’s pro soccer league is set to add teams in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston and Utah—with two of them paying record entry fees. NWSL Set to Expand With Record-Setting $50 Million Franchise Fees – WSJ

Olympique Lyonnais informs of the departure of Inès Jaurena to the National Women’s Soccer League club, Washington Spirit, from this Sunday January 29, 2023. Departure of Inès Jaurena

Liverpool’s men and women are out of the FA Cup. Liverpool FC Women Fall To Chelsea 3-2 In FA Cup – The Liverpool Offside

It’s coming home*

*to three fanbases in 2024 and probably 2025. Report: NWSL will expand to San Francisco, Utah and Boston

It’s not too late for Vlatko Andonovski to shake things up a bit. Five players the USWNT still has time to call up before the World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

US Soccer finds itself in a moment of significant change (and turmoil) at a most inopportune time as the USWNT is in a World Cup year, the Copa America is coming to the US in 2024, and the country is co-hosting the men’s World Cup in 2026. Copa America arrives, Earnie Stewart departs – Stars and Stripes FC

CONMEBOL and Concacaf have announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement that includes men’s and women’s national team competitions and a new club tournament. CONMEBOL and Concacaf sign strategic collaboration agreement

Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes says Sean Dyche is “the perfect appointment” for Everton as his old boss prepares to take the reins at Goodison Park. Everton: Dyche ‘the perfect appointment’ – BBC Sport

John Egan’s 95th-minute equalizer salvaged a 3-3 draw and an FA Cup replay for Sheffield United against Wrexham. Sheffield vs Wrexham set for FA Cup replay after late goal

Leeds move on to the next round of the FA Cup, and they’re adding another American piece to the midfield. Leeds United reach FA Cup 5th Round as Deal Agreed for Weston McKennie – Through It All Together

Players are worth what a club is willing to pay for them, but it feels kind of extreme to think that Enzo Fernandez might be worth $120 million to Chelsea. Chelsea reopen talks, ‘willing to improve’ Enzo Fernández offer to €120m – We Ain’t Got No History

Juve have been docked 15 points, and they’re also kind of bad, which is not a good combination. Juventus 0 – Monza 2: Initial reaction and random observations – Black & White & Read All Over

11:45 AM – Udinese vs. Hellas Verona (Serie A) – Paramount+

11:45 AM – Derby County vs. West Ham United (FA Cup) – ESPN+

12:00 PM – Villareal vs. Rayo Vallecano (La Liga) – ESPN+

5:00 PM – Tigres UANL vs. Toluca (Liga MX Femenil) – ViX